Louisiana Attorney General Murrill Launches Athlete Agent Registration Portal

Today, Attorney General Liz Murrill launched Louisiana’s new Athlete Agent Registration Portal, an online registration system, and the first major operational milestone under Senate Bill 389, the landmark athlete agent reform law passed by the Louisiana Legislature.

The portal, administered by the AG’s Public Protection Division, requires all athlete agents seeking to represent Louisiana athletes (including those focused on name, image, and likeness (NIL) activities) to complete a registration process that includes a preliminary application, criminal background check, and mandatory training developed in partnership with Advance.

SB 389 modernizes Louisiana’s athlete agent regulatory framework in several significant ways. The law strengthens existing registration requirements, creates a new regulatory category specifically for NIL agents, expands the AG’s civil and criminal enforcement tools, and ensures that agents who fail to comply forfeit their right to compensation.

"Louisiana’s student athletes deserve advocates who operate with integrity, transparency, and their best interests at heart. Senate Bill 389 gives my office the tools to ensure that those who seek to profit from our athletes are held to rigorous standards of conduct,” said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

A key requirement of the new law is mandatory background check and pre-registration education. Every agent applying for registration must complete the program before an application can be approved.

The AG’s Public Protection Division has developed the registration application forms, prescribed the mandatory training curriculum, and established background check procedures required under the new law. Agents may begin the registration process immediately at this link.

Universities and high schools across Louisiana are encouraged to share information about agent registration requirements and athlete rights under SB 389 with their student athletes and staff.

For more information about the Athlete Agent Registration Portal, SB 389, and athlete rights under Louisiana law, visit https://www.aglizmurrill.com/Page/AthleteAgents [t.e2ma.net].

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