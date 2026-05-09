Long-time Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox dead at age 84

Former MLB manager Bobby Cox, who guided the Atlanta Braves to a World Series title in 1995, has died at age 84, the team announced Saturday.

A cause of death was not released.

Cox’s Braves won the franchise’s first title after the team relocated to Atlanta. His first stint with the Braves began in 1978, when he managed the club for four seasons.

His managerial career also included several seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he won the American League Manager of the Year award in 1985.

Cox left the Blue Jays after the 1985 season to become the Braves’ general manager. In 1990, he moved back into the dugout as Atlanta’s manager. Under Cox, the Braves won 14 consecutive division titles from 1991 through 2005, claiming four National League pennants during that stretch.

In his first season back as Braves manager in 1991, Cox earned Manager of the Year honors. He won the award again in 2004 and 2005.

Cox was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

His MLB playing career was brief — he appeared at third base for the New York Yankees in 1968 and 1969.

The Braves released a statement mourning his passing:

“We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox, our treasured skipper. Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform. He led our team to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants, and the unforgettable World Series title in 1995. His Braves managerial legacy will never be matched.Bobby was a favorite among all in the baseball community, especially those who played for him. His wealth of knowledge on player development and the intricacies of managing the game were rewarded with the sport’s ultimate prize in 2014 — enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame.And while Bobby’s passion for the game was unparalleled, his love of baseball was exceeded only by his love for his family. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we send our sincerest condolences to his beloved wife, Pam, and their loving children and grandchildren.”