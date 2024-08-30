Local rollerblading team hopes to bring excitement

The Acadiana Women’s Roller Derby team, a staple of the local sports scene since 2009, has faced its fair share of challenges. The team, known for its electrifying home games and fierce competition, was on a roll with growing momentum and a dedicated fan base. However, the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 brought everything to an abrupt halt, threatening to derail the progress they had worked so hard to achieve.

"We were just starting our season," said Team Captain Brea Autin. "We practiced for a couple of weeks, then everything flipped. We went from preparing for a game to nothing." The sudden disruption left the team in limbo, unsure of when—or if—they would be able to return to the rink.

Getting back on a roll was tough. Before the pandemic, the team boasted nearly 40 skaters, which dwindled to just 10 last season. With such a small roster, fielding a competitive team became increasingly difficult, and the team’s future was uncertain.

Determined to revive the team and the sport they love, this year's focus has been on recruitment and rebuilding.

"We have close to 20 people on the roster now," said Treasurer Bridget Neusetzer, highlighting the progress made in attracting new skaters. "The roster is building, and now we have home games again, so things are heading back in the right direction."

In addition to replenishing their ranks, the team has made a significant venue change. Previously, the Acadiana Women’s Roller Derby team hosted their home games at Blackham Coliseum. However, they have since relocated to Fun Nation in Lafayette for their home games. While the team aims to return to the Coliseum eventually, they are focused on establishing a solid foundation in their current venue as they continue to grow.

"The goal is to get enough people to form an A team and a B team," said Vice President Jenna Guidry. "We also want a junior team so the youth can get involved with the sport."

The first game will be on September 14 at Fun Nation.

