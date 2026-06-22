Lionel Messi breaks World Cup scoring record with his 17th goal for Argentina

Lionel Messi broke the World Cup scoring record with his 17th goal in defending champion Argentina’s match against Austria on Monday, after he had missed a penalty kick earlier in the game.

The goal for a 1-0 lead came in the 38th minute and two days before Messi’s 39th birthday, and amid the concern of an ailing father back at home. It was the sixth consecutive World Cup game in which Messi scored a goal.

RELATED STORY | A behind-the-scenes look at the digital brains of the World Cup

In Argentina's first game of the World Cup against Algeria, Messi scored three goals.

The previous World Cup goal-scoring record holder was Germany's Miroslav Klose. He scored 16 goals in World Cups over the course of his career.

RELATED STORY | World Cup referee Omar Artan will receive full fee from FIFA despite being denied entry to the US