Langston Faulk is making athletes Eyeconik one shirt at a time

LAFAYETTE, La. — In Lafayette, some names end up on street signs. Langston Faulk wants his to be one of them and he's building a clothing brand called Eyeconik to earn it.

Faulk launched Eyeconik in 2020, three years after founding it. In the six years since, he said the brand has grown to reach more than 2,000 people, including more than 500 students. He comes from a family with roots already planted in Lafayette's sports culture, with cousins Kevin and Trev Folk among those who carry the name.

For Faulk, the goal was never just to create something wearable it was to create something meaningful.

"You know, here in Lafayette, we have Kaliste Saloom, we have Verret," Faulk said. "These are people's names. These are human beings. I want to be a Langston Faulk Avenue, Boulevard and I felt like in order for me to do that, I needed to do something iconic. Not just be iconic, but do something iconic."

The brand's deeper purpose came into focus through the people wearing it. One student told Faulk they felt like a superhero putting on Eyeconik gear a moment that shifted how he saw what he was building.

"I felt like, well dang, this is like really a cape," Faulk said. "So I wanted Iconic brand, the merchandise, to be like a uniform to express moments that they went through something bad but they overcame."

After losing his father in April 2025, Faulk said a message he received reframed the brand entirely.

"Said, 'Langston, this is not just a hobby, this is your lifestyle, and this is a moment for you to impact the world,'" Faulk said.

That impact has extended to athletes and families across Louisiana. Faulk said the brand gives people permission to see themselves as more than what they do on a court or a field.

"It gives them that ability to see that people care about them outside of sports," Faulk said. "It allows them to see that they are more than just a basketball player, a football player, a model it allows them to see that they are special, they're unique in their own special way."

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