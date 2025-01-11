Landon Hammond: A rising star on and off the field

Landon Hammond made a name for himself as one of the top defensive backs in Louisiana. But one of his most impressive moves may have been off the field.

With his outstanding athletic performance, Hammond earned a Division 1 scholarship to Tulane University. But that wasn’t all. Off the field, Hammond also received a scholarship from the I-49 Association, adding another milestone to his journey. These achievements not only secure his future, but also set a powerful example for others in his community.

For Hammond, the scholarships represent more than financial support. They symbolize hope, perseverance, and a path out of adversity. In the fall, Hammond will be the first in his family to attend college, a feat that he and his loved ones cherish deeply. “I want to say I made my Momma proud,” he shared with a smile.

“It feels good because most people, where we live, fall victim to the streets," Hammond said. "I think it’s good to be able to get away from that. It will be less stressful on my mom.”

Landon’s journey wasn’t easy, but he had a strong support system behind him. His coaches, teammates, and especially, his mom, played crucial roles in his success. Landon's mom understood what her son needed: focus and determination.

“Some people didn’t want him to make it,” Latasha Hammond said. “But he showed them that he could, and he succeeded way more than he expected. I tried to motivate him as much as I could," she added.

Her unwavering belief and encouragement pushed Hammond to exceed expectations, both on and off the field. Hammond hopes to inspire others as he prepares for college, starting with his little brother.

“I’m lucky to have him as a big brother,” his younger sibling, Rilan Hammond, said. “I want to go to college just like him.”