Lafayette to host 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Boxing Trials

USA Boxing and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee have awarded the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Boxing to Lafayette, Louisiana. Scheduled for Dec. 1-9, 2023, the trials will be held at the CAJUNDOME & Convention Center. In conjunction with the trials, the 2023 USA Boxing National Championships will be held to determine USA Boxing’s junior and youth high performance teams for 2024.

The 13 boxers who win their Olympic weight-class will advance to the second phase of the USA Boxing Olympic Qualification Team selection process in January at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to be evaluated with the 2023 USA Boxing High Performance Team by the USA Boxing high performance staff. This evaluation stage will determine the final boxers who will represent Team USA at the Olympic Qualifying Events taking place in 2024, in weight categories that U.S. boxers have not already qualified in, to box for their spot to compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

“USA Boxing is excited to be returning our premiere event to the state of Louisiana for another memorable U.S. Olympic Team Trials,” stated Brian Taylor, USA Boxing communications manager. “This event will not only showcase the best boxers in the United States, but some of the best boxers in the world that could be representing Team USA at next summer’s Olympic Games.”

This will mark the second time the state of Louisiana has hosted the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Boxing after Lake Charles hosted the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in December 2019.

“We are excited to partner with USA Boxing to bring the 2023 USA Boxing National Championships and the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Boxing to Lafayette this December in what is likely the most prestigious sporting event we have been a part of to date. This is an event we have targeted for quite some time, and I am extremely proud of our team for their persistence,” said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission.

“As an organization, we talk often about “need” dates and have placed a priority on trying to secure major events when our hoteliers need it the most. The 2023 USA Boxing National Championships and the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Boxing are great examples of that, with anticipated room nights of 4,100 and an estimated $3.14 million economic impact in the month of December.”

Additional tournament information, including ticket information, will be announced in the coming months on usaboxing.org [r20.rs6.net].

The local partner for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Boxing is the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission.

Recent sites for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Boxing include: 2020, Lake Charles, Louisiana; 2016, Reno, Nevada (men’s) and Memphis, Tennessee (women’s); 2012, Mobile, Alabama (men’s) and Spokane, Washington (women’s).

