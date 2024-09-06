Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy kicks off its first varsity season

After three long years, the wait is finally over for the Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy football program. From a winless start to a triumphant season opener, the Tigers have shown that persistence and resilience are the keys to success. Their journey began with a rough debut season where they finished 0-7, followed by a second season where they managed to secure a 3-6 record. However, on Thursday night, the Tigers demonstrated how far they’ve come, defeating JS Clark in a commanding 54-8 victory.

"We have been through time," said Wide Receiver Ja'Courey Duhon. "I’m happy that we’re getting a taste of success now."

The Tigers' success didn’t happen overnight—it required a complete culture change. The team now has 16 coaches, each contributing to the program’s revitalization. Despite their collective experience, it feels like a fresh start for many of the coaches, who are just as invested in the team’s growth.

"We kind of have an idea of what it takes," said Head Coach Hunter Landry. "We’re pushing the kids to work harder on the football field and in the classroom and be great at anything they do."

For the Tigers, the focus is not solely on the scoreboard but daily improvement. While high expectations often cast a shadow, the team remains committed to taking things one day at a time and giving their best effort in every practice and game.

"I’m so excited for these kids; they’ve worked extremely hard," said Landry. "They do everything that we ask of them and more."