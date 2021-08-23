Lafayette elimination game delayed due to weather

Lafayette Little League's second elimination game in the LLWS is delayed due to a weather delay in Williamsport.

The team will take on Ohio Monday evening following earlier games that were also delayed. Lafayette posted on their Facebook page that the estimated time to begin is now 6 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN2.

We'll update with more information as we hear it.

For updates, you can follow Lafayette Little League on Facebook here.

Lafayette hung on to beat Pennsylvania 5-3 in an elimination game on Saturday.

Issac Boudreaux for Louisiana got the win. Through three and one third innings, Boudreaux threw 6 strikeouts and only allowed 2 runs.

Cooper Hawkins and Landyn Craft racked up multiple hits for Louisiana. They both collected two hits, with Hawkins bring in two runs and Craft bringing in one.

