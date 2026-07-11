Lafayette Christian's Josh Wilson's work ethic is in his blood

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Christian Academy senior Josh Wilson spent years competing on the basketball court before making his mark on the football field. That dual-sport background, rooted in a work ethic shaped by his family's West African heritage, helped turn him into one of the team's most productive defenders.

Before emerging as a pass-rushing threat on defense, Wilson was a force on the hardwood, averaging a double-double and earning District MVP honors. Balancing both sports, he said, it built the character he carries today on and off the feild.

"It's really just being disciplined… being able to balance two sports and keep working on my craft in both," Wilson said.

Wilson's transition to football came with a learning curve, but his athleticism made an immediate impression. He saw time returning kicks and playing receiver before settling in on defense. For head football coach of Lafayette Christian Academy Matt Standiford, he's seen it from day one.

"From the first day he stepped on the field, he made an impact," his coach said. "He returned kicks, played some receiver, then we found ways to use him on defense. To finish with seven-and-a-half sacks without a ton of football experience that's pretty impressive."

Wilson's drive , traces directly to his parents, who immigrated to the United States from Nigeria and Liberia roughly 20 years ago.

"My dad's from Nigeria. My mom's from Liberia. They came here about 20 years ago. I was born here, and so were my siblings," Wilson said.

That upbringing instilled a standard he said he carries into every workout even when others question the pace.

"I mean, I work out all day. A lot of people think I'm crazy. My parents are like, 'All you do is work out.' But that's what I love to do. Some people might think it's weird," Wilson said.

"Back home, all my people know is work. Whatever it is, you work hard. I feel like it's in my blood. That's just what I do," he said.

and in the end that work has landed him an opportunity to play at the next level at south Alabama under head coach Applewhite

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