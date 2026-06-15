Lafayette Ballers rookies set the tone heading into second season after playoff push

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Ballers’ first season in the American Basketball Association ended with a playoff run, but inside the locker room, many players say that success can’t become the standard.

With their second season on the horizon and tryouts right around the corner, the Ballers’ rookies are using the off season to reflect while also putting in work to raise expectations. After a postseason appearance in their first year, the message is clear: the playoff push is the floor, not the ceiling.

“Gotta have commitment. You gotta have grind… you gotta have perseverance too,” said point guard Tristan Broussard. “First sign of struggle, the first sign of hardship, you gotta just push a little harder.”

The Ballers compete in the ABA, one of basketball’s most historic leagues. The American Basketball Association began in 1967, merged with the NBA in 1976, then returned in 2000, now in its 25th year. For Lafayette, last season was year one, and for many players on the roster, it was about more than wins and losses.

“We just wanted to further the opportunity to get a chance to play against other people, try to get a contract overseas or where it may bring us,” Broussard said. “Most importantly, have fun doing what we love… for the love of the game.”

Players say the pro level comes with a different standard: older teammates, smarter basketball and a bigger emphasis on doing your job than padding stat lines. It’s a jump from high school and college, but it’s also a proving ground for those still chasing the next level.

With tryouts approaching on June 20 for the second season, the organization says it’s offering more than a jersey. CEO Amanda Perero says the Ballers are tied into the community, while also giving players a real shot to keep their careers moving forward.

“To be able to bring Lafayette Ballers to the community, and we give them a dream,” Perero said. “That they can actually travel, see the United States and see the professional basketball as it really is.”

But in a league full of players fighting for limited spots, the opportunity only matters if you’re willing to hold onto it.

The Lafayette Ballers’ second season is on the horizon, with tryouts happening on June 20 at 3:30pm

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