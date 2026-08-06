LA Krewe Rush honored by city of Lafayette after national championship

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette's LA Krewe Rush 11 Boys ECNL Team has become the first boys club from Louisiana to win a national tournament, a historic milestone for a city with a growing soccer community.

Head coach Munir Poca said the victory carries meaning well beyond the field.

"It's great, not only for the boys, for the club and obviously for Lafayette as a city that's been growing for soccer," Poca said. "This is the first time a boys team has won a national tournament from Louisiana. So coming from Lafayette, it's even a special feeling."

Following the championship, the team received a city recognition in honor of the victory. Goalkeeper Pierce Perret said the moment was difficult to put into words.

"It's kind of incomprehensible to just realize that just for winning a couple of soccer games you can get recognized for your own day," Perret said. "It's really our team just works together so well and we just have these great opportunities to showcase our talents."

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