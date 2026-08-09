Knights building men beyond the game

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana Knights Post-Grad Academy is entering its fifth year, with 16 new players from Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi coming together in Lafayette under head coach Vincent Hicks.

Hicks said one thing stands out about this group from the start.

"What I really love about this team is, usually kids are more introverted, but these kids come in with open arms," Hicks said. "The group chat is always live, it's always active it's just a family type thing going on, man."

That culture is being carried in part by second-year forward Devin Frank, who said his focus is on preparing the newcomers mentally for the challenges ahead.

"I want them to be mentally ready," Frank said. "Whenever we are down by twenty, don't say, 'Oh my God, we keep losing' keep on pushing through it. Pushing each other in the weight room, lifting. I want to be better being a leader, hoping that my teammates can learn off of me, and I can learn off of them."

For Kevin Carmouche , the program's purpose extends beyond wins and college opportunities. He said the Knights are committed to making sure no player gets left behind.

"Keeping these young men on the right track we see so many of our young men get left behind,"Carmouche said. "So we want to play that role that we don't leave nobody behind. Our goal is always to develop these kids into great young men, and develop these kids so they can play college basketball if that's what they choose to."

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