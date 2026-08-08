Kiffin leaning on experience to build LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has assembled the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, adding 40 transfers headlined by three No. 1-ranked position players: quarterback Sam Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen

Among the additions is Brayden Allen, a product of Lafayette Christian Academy. Now Kiffin's focus shifts to turning the collection of talent into a single team before September.

Kiffin said years of experience have made that process more manageable.

"I think we've just done it for a long time now," Kiffin said. "I happened to be talking to Pete Carroll for a long time last night and you're just going back over things you remember how little you knew. I equate it to parenting, the first time you're a parent. I just think we have so much figured out now about how we do things with that, that it's easier for us to bring people from all over and bring them into the system."

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