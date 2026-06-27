Kevin and Trev Faulk mark 22nd year of youth football camp

CARENCRO — Kevin and Trev Faulk have spent the past 22 summers running a football camp for young players, combining athletic fundamentals with life lessons on and off the field.

The Faulk Football Camp covers offensive fundamentals including ball security and blocking, along with defensive skills such as block destruction, tackling and creating turnovers mechanics both brothers learned before reaching the NFL.

"We just wanted to get back to the game that we love so much and just continue to try to teach and use the game to teach some life lessons to some kids," said Trev Faulk, co-founder of the Faulk Football Camp.

The camp's instruction extends beyond football technique. Coaches emphasize discipline, accountability and individual identity as part of the program's core mission.

"Man, like, first of all, life lessons, like football helps you with life, period. That, and that's what I learned from my dad. Football help you, help you with life," Kevin Faulk III said, son of Kevin Faulk.

"With these kids is teaching them discipline, hold themselves accountable for what they mess up and what they do, how to be more of their self and not try to be anybody else that's on the field," said Kevin Faulk III

Young players like Reid Foret, a fourth-grade camper. At the camp showed enthusiasm for the program and its challenges.

"I love football. I love everybody that plays it, and I like everybody that wants to play with me," said Foret

When asked if he was the greatest, Foret had no hesitation.

"Yeah, I'm the greatest," Foret said.

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