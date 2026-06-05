Kent Gable balances family, faith while building Westminster football

LAFAYETTE, La.— For head coach Kent Gable, Westminster Christian Academy is more than just where he works it’s where his family serves, grows and helps build something bigger than themselves while living out their faith each day.

For most coaches, Friday nights are about football. For Gable, they’re about family too.

In his third season at Westminster Christian Academy in Lafayette, Gable is building a program alongside his wife, son and daughter.

“Not a lot of people have that opportunity, you know,” Gable said. “Most of the time your wife and you are working in separate places, your kids are in different places. It’s always been a dream and a plan to coach my son once he got to high school, but to be here with my daughter and my wife and kind of experience it as a family, it’s pretty cool.”

But before the wins and playoff appearances, Gable left Acadiana High School because he felt called to help build something bigger than football at Westminster.

“I know how blessed I am,” Gable said. “When I came back here, I felt like it was God kind of calling me back here to help launch this program.”

That leap of faith opened the door to a long-held dream coaching his son.

“I was at Comeaux High School, and he would come to summer workouts,” Gable said. “He’s just been around this environment his whole life.”

That journey created a moment Gable says he will never forget.

“The first game, he popped like a 60-yard touchdown run,” Gable said. “I’ve seen a lot of touchdowns, but I don’t think I’ve seen one that made me feel quite like that.”

For Gable, football is the platform, faith is the foundation, and family is the reason he continues to pour into Westminster every day.

“To impact young men, not just as football players, but as future leaders,” he said.

Head coach Kent Gable says the wins matter, but it’s the seeds he and his family are planting at Westminster that mean far more.

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