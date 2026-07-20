Kayshon Boutte returns to Westgate to host first youth football camp

NEW IBERIA, La. — Months after playing in the Super Bowl, New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte returned to Westgate the field where his own career began to host his first youth football camp.

Boutte, who once stood in line at a camp like the one he now runs, turned the field into a classroom for the next generation of players.

In a message to young athletes navigating the recruiting process, Boutte said the size of a school's program does not define a player's path to the NFL.

"When it comes to offers, man, all you need is an opportunity," Boutte said. "If it's one school, one school is enough. NFL coaches, owners, they don't care what school you come from. It could be a D3, D1, like it, it don't matter. You've seen guys come from D2s, D3s, be first round picks, and do great in the NFL. So everybody's story honestly different, but at the end of the day, you write the story."

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