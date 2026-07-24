Karon Eugene transfers to Westgate, bringing four-star talent

NEW IBERIA, La. — Westgate's defense added a significant piece this off season when Louisiana's No. 10 recruit Karon Eugene transferred from Catholic High in New Iberia, bringing four-star credentials and a state championship résumé with him.

Eugene totaled 45 tackles, 8 interceptions and 3 blocked field goals in 2025 and helped the Panthers win the 2024 Division III Select state title. He said the decision to transfer centered on the environment at Westgate.

"It's just to be around dogs, the coaching staff, and be around a bunch of winners," Eugene said. "I'm around people that want it bad and want to work every day,"

The move did not place Eugene among strangers. He said many of his new teammates are players he has known since childhood.

"People over here, I grew up playing against them," Eugene said. "I've know them like since childhood."

Eugene said his athletic foundation traces back to his father, Hiram Eugene, a former NFL safety for the Oakland Raiders.

"I mean, my athleticism, I get it from my dad," Eugene said.

Despite the profile that comes with being one of the state's top recruits, Eugene said the game itself remains a source of calm.

"I'm just doing what I love," Eugene said. "Like as soon as I get on the field, everything settles down. I'm just having fun. I'm at peace."

With his transfer complete and the season approaching, Eugene said his objective is straightforward.

"I'm ready for the season," Eugene said. "I'm looking forward to playing with some dogs, being coached by some dogs, and I want another ring in New Iberia."

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