Kaplan returns to Sulphur with title hopes and tight-knit bond

KAPLAN, La. — For Kaplan head coach Brittany LeBeouf, preparation remains the focus as the Pirates head back to Sulphur for another postseason run.

“Try to just prepare our kids and get them ready for our game,” LeBeouf said. “Sulphur is a different animal, and everybody knows that, but our kids are prepared and ready. We’re not adding any pressure.”

Kaplan, a program with deep softball roots, returns to Sulphur for the second straight year with hopes of redemption and another shot at a state title.

While expectations are high, players say the strength of this year’s team goes beyond talent; it’s their chemistry.

“We’re just all such good friends,” said senior first baseman Kalli Trahan. “Sometimes we argue, but we play so good together. We all love each other. We’re like sisters.”

That bond has helped fuel Kaplan’s postseason push, creating a loose and confident atmosphere heading into the semifinals.

“You have to control what you can control,” LeBeouf said. “If everybody handles their part, we’ll do our best and put ourselves in a position to win.”

For sophomore pitcher Lexi Greene, that mindset has translated directly to her performance in the circle.

“She’s taught me to be free, hit my spots and just play,” Greene said. “Not to be so tight, just be loose and have fun.”

LeBeouf, who led Kaplan to a state championship in 2023, believes the formula for success starts with where your head is.

“Just having a winner’s mindset,” she said. “Our kids are prepared. We’re going out there to have fun. Whatever happens, happens, but our goal is to win a state championship.”

Kaplan will take the field Saturday in Sulphur, looking to turn preparation into another championship appearance.

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