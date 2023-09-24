Jordan Love rallies Packers to 18-17 win after Saints lose Derek Carr to shoulder injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love rallied Green Bay from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit in his first career home start — a comeback that began after New Orleans lost quarterback Derek Carr to a shoulder injury — and the Packers stunned the Saints 18-17 on Sunday.

The Packers (2-1) scored 18 points in the final 11 minutes to win their 11th consecutive home opener, the NFL’s longest active streak. They took the lead on Love’s 8-yard pass to Romeo Doubs in the right corner of the end zone with 2:56 left.

Carr's backup, Jameis Winston, drove the Saints (2-1) into scoring position, but Blake Grupe’s 46-yard field-goal attempt with just over a minute left sailed wide right. It was the first career miss in seven attempts for Grupe, a rookie who played in college at Arkansas State and Notre Dame.

New Orleans led 17-0 when Carr left with a shoulder injury in the third quarter after one of Rashan Gary’s career-high three sacks. That set the stage for Love to spark the type of rally that his predecessor, Aaron Rodgers, orchestrated on this field so many times.

Love was making his fourth career start but first at home as he takes over for Rodgers, a four-time MVP who was traded to the New York Jets in the offseason. The fourth-year pro from Utah State went 22 of 44 for 259 yards with one touchdown pass, a TD run and an interception.

Green Bay became the third team in the past 30 years to win after being shut out 17-0 or worse through three quarters. The others were Carolina against Philadelphia on Oct. 21, 2018, and Tennessee against the New York Giants on Nov. 26, 2006.

Anders Carlson’s 38-yard field goal with 11 minutes left began Green Bay's comeback.

On the Packers’ next possession, Love faked a handoff to Patrick Taylor before running into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Love connected with Samori Toure on a 2-point conversion to make it 17-11 with 6:58 remaining.

The Packers forced a three-and-out and took over at their 20 with 5:23 remaining. A 24-yard scramble by Love and a 30-yard completion to Jayden Reed set up the go-ahead touchdown.

Winston threw a 28-yard completion to Chris Olave and connected with him again two plays later on a 10-yard gain that put the Saints in field-goal range.

The Saints had taken their big lead by scoring touchdowns on Carr's 8-yard pass to Jimmy Graham and Rashid Shaheed's 76-yard punt return. Grupe's 25-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half made it 17-0.

Green Bay won without five key contributors: cornerback Jaire Alexander (back), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee). Bakhtiari and Jones were missing their second straight games, while Watson has yet to play this season.

INJURIES

Saints RG Cesar Ruiz left with a concussion in the first half.

Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) and CB Carrington Valentine (biceps) left the game. Valentine, a rookie seventh-round pick from Kentucky, was making his first career start. OT Zach Tom hurt his knee late in the game.

UP NEXT

Saints: Host Tampa Bay next Sunday.

Packers: Host Detroit on Thursday night.