Jordan Andrews era begins on the court at Beau Chêne

LAFAYETTE, La. — A new era is beginning on the hard wood at Beau Chêne High School, and Jordan Andrews is tasked with leading it.

The school has named Andrews as its new boys basketball coach, bringing in a proven winner with both playing and coaching experience to reshape the Gators’ culture ahead of the 2026 season.

“It feels great,” Andrews said. “It’s obviously a great opportunity. I’m very, very blessed to come in. Coach Dickey and Ms. Etienne were very straightforward, and I really appreciate them believing in me and what I can do. I hope to make good on that.”

Andrews arrives with a strong résumé. Coaching at Riverside Academy, the LaPlace native won three state championships, establishing himself as a competitor who understands what it takes to win at a high level. He later transitioned into leading as director of basketball operations at the University of Louisiana.

Now, he’s bringing that collegiate experience to the high school level.

His vision is clear: build a fast-paced offense paired with relentless, physical defense a style designed to energize both players and fans.

“People in the stands understand,” Andrews said. “When they come to watch a Beau Chêne basketball game, they’re going to see people getting after it. They’re going to see kids playing hard and doing the things it takes to win diving on the floor, rebounding, defense all the little things that go into winning basketball games.”

For players already in the program, the impact is being felt early.

Rising senior Christian Wheeler said Andrews’ presence has brought a renewed sense of direction and accountability.

“A coach with good experience can bring us to a good place,” Wheeler said. “Make us execute. We just have to work hard, do what we do, and execute everything we plan on doing.”

Beyond wins and losses, Andrews’ focus is on building something lasting a standard that extends beyond the court.

For him, the opportunity is also personal.

“People are great, and that’s kind of why I want to stay in this area,” Andrews said. “Everything about the community and being here it feels like home. This is what I’m going to do to make sure I take care of my home and make sure everything’s done the right way.”

With a new voice leading the program and a clear identity taking shape, Beau Chêne enters the 2026 season aiming not just for improvement, but for transformation.

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