Jonathan Lucroy inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Jonathan Lucroy has been inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2026.

The former Louisiana baseball standout and two-time MLB All-Star is now one of three UL baseball players enshrined in the hall. The class of 2026 added 12 new names total.

Lucroy was inducted alongside Tony Robicheaux, the UL baseball coach he credited with shaping his career.

"Tony Robicheaux, who in my opinion I'm sure a lot of y'all in here have known, have heard of him, know who he is he was a real deal," Lucroy said.

"Great man. Being able to be next to those guys is just very humbling and very proud of that, but thankful was a big, probably the best word."

Lucroy said Robicheaux held players to a high standard something he said he personally needed.

"He was just a special man, humble, but I'll tell you what, boy, held you accountable," Lucroy said. "I'm a very stubborn person. He would hold me accountable. And I really am thankful for that."

Lucroy described the honor as one that carries significant personal weight.

"Privilege, huge honor, some great names in here," Lucroy said. "I'm just very privileged. I'm a small part of it."

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