Jerry West, basketball great, embodiment of NBA, dead at 86

NBA legend Jerry West has died at age 86, the Los Angeles Clippers announced Wednesday. West was a 14-time All-Star, spending his entire playing career as a member of the Lakers. He also won a title with the Lakers in 1972.

Following his basketball playing career, he coached the Lakers from 1976 to 1979, making the playoffs in all three seasons. He then took on front-office roles with the Lakers, Grizzlies, Warriors and Clippers. Prior to his death, he was an executive board member and consultant for the Clippers.

In addition to being known as a smooth playmaking guard, the NBA logo is made of West's silhouette.

Breaking story to be updated.