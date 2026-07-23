Jeanerette running back Devine Duhon looks to make a comeback after ACL tear

JEANERETTE — Jeanerette running back Devin Duhon spent last season on the sideline after a torn ACL cut his year short. After taking a helmet to his right leg, Duhon suffered the torn ACL, beginning a stretch where returning to the field felt out of reach.

"I cried, many days, because like it was hurtful because I never got injured that bad before," Duhon said. "It was like it was hard for me to get up. It was hard for me to sleep."

Following surgery, Duhon lost 20 pounds, dropping to 140, before working his way back to 170.

Head coach of Jeanerette football Clifford Paul stepped in during his recovery.

"When he got injured, he kind of got in that depression stage when it first happened and one of the coaches on the staff kind of took him under his wing and took him to let him see that, you know, life's not over," Paul said. "If you work hard, you know, things are gonna start working."

Duhon said the support kept him moving forward.

"The coaching motivated me to sit up there, keep on pushing, keep on pushing," Duhon said. "At first I didn't, I didn't know I was going to be here."

Those around Duhon said they see a player with his focus intact heading into the season.

"At this point right now there is nothing that's stopping him from trying to reach his goal," Paul said. "He's focused and he has that tunnel vision."

Duhon said faith and effort will determine how the season unfolds.

"Keep on picking God first and let him do everything he needs to do for me, and whatever happened happened," Duhon said. "It all depends on how much work I put in. If I go 100%, I'm gonna have 100% of the season."

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