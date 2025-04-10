How Rebecca Chaisson turned recovery into a passion for coaching

What started as a painful accident on the sidelines turned into a powerful transformation for Rebecca Chaisson.

Years ago, Chaisson was photographing a local football game for a newspaper when a player accidentally tackled her. The hit resulted in a serious hip injury—one that would lead her down an unexpected path.

To recover, she turned to CrossFit. The workouts helped her regain strength, mobility, and confidence. But CrossFit gave her more than just physical healing—it gave her purpose.

“Honestly, when I first started CrossFit, I only cared for myself,” Chaisson said. “But when I helped someone with their first pull-up, that feeling was even better.”

That spark of inspiration grew into something bigger. Over time, she became a coach and opened her own CrossFit gym. Now, she helps others on their own fitness journeys—whether they're adults looking to get stronger or high school athletes trying to level up.

Today, Chaisson trains the St. Edmund football team, which currently doesn't have access to their own gym. She welcomed them into her facility without hesitation.

And while it may not be a traditional football training program, she says it works just the same.

“There isn’t really a ‘CrossFit workout,’” said Chaisson. “Every day is something different so they don’t get bored.”

Her method of constantly varied workouts keeps the players engaged and challenged. More importantly, it delivers results.

Coach Shriver, head coach of the St. Edmund team, set a goal for the players: 10 athletes to power clean 225 pounds by the end of the season.

"At first, none of them could do it. “But at the end of the season,” Chaisson shared proudly, “nine kids were able to do it.”

For Chaisson, training the team is about more than building strength—it's about building relationships.

“We talk about football, school, and other things,” said Chaisson. “You get attached to the kids, so when I saw the seniors walking off the field for the last time, I was like—'when will I see you again?'”

