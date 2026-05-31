Hines leads Louisiana's final day at NCAA East First Round

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Track and Field program concluded its stay at the NCAA East First Round at the UK Outdoor Track and Field Complex in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday, May 30 sending out its final women’s team regional qualifiers on the fourth and final day of the event.

The day started out in the field with graduate senior Kimola Hines participating in the discus throw. In her final collegiate event, Hines recorded a throw of 53.20 meters (174-6).

With her fourth 50-plus meter throw of the spring, Hines placed 17th overall in the event – the highest finish out of her three career appearances in the NCAA East First Round.

Competing in the third flight, Hines was in a position for a nationals berth after her toss, standing 10th overall, but was ultimately surpassed by seven athletes from the fourth and final flight.

Back at the NCAA East First Round for the third straight season, junior Alaysha Veal cleared a height of 1.71 meters (5-7¼).

Louisiana’s final participant in the NCAA East First Round was Reem Tammam – who earlier competed in the long jump on Thursday – taking another shot at a trip to nationals, this time in the triple jump.

Tammam’s triple jump attempt of 12.24 meters (40-2) would fall short of the required Top 12 finish needed for a trip to Eugene, making Saturday’s outing the final event of her senior season.

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Track and Field program departs Lexington, Kentucky with one ticket punched for the June 10-13 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championship in Eugene, Oregon. Men’s javelin thrower Jemar Ferguson clinched his trip to TrackTown USA on Wednesday (May 27) with his 11th place finish obtained with a personal record throw of 66.29 meters (217-6).

Day 4 at NCAA East First Round

Women’s Discus

17. Kimola Hines (53.20m/174-6)

Women’s High Jump

t-29. Alaysha Veal (1.71m/5-7¼)

Women’s Triple Jump

41. Reem Tammam (12.24m/40-2)

