The instrumental key to creativity: Jeanerette has a music studio for students to record music

Music is a form of expression and at Jeanerette high school you don’t have to be a part of a band to show your musical talents.

The Band room has a studio in it and athletes in the school love to show their creativity in the booth.

“I didn’t care about music until I walked into the band room,” said Steven Lively. “This showed me that I can be more than an athlete.”

Athletes have other interests as well. Andre Sonnier was around someone close to him who made music and it inspired him to create something on his own.

“I remember my first time being in the studio,” said Sonnier. “I was listening to the beats, and it made me want to create my own.”

Although musicians create music for themselves the impact it has on others is what makes it special.

“I didn’t think my music would help other people,” said Wyndell Shelton. “My perspective wasn’t on other people's reactions; it was a way for me to communicate my feelings toward something.”

