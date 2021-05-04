Teurlings, AES lead after first day of state golf tournament

Tuerlings Catholic and Ascension Espiscopal boys golf owns first day leads at the LHSAA golf tournament. The annual even is hosted by The Wetlands, Les Vieux Chenes and Farm d' Allie golf clubs.

The Rebels holds a six-stroke lead over St. Louis Catholic in Division II, St. Thomas More sits third. Teurlings is paced Collin Duplechain (73) and Dax Reaux (76.)

Ascension leads Loyola Prep by 9. Defending champ, Eli Ortego leads Division III. His 66 is the second lowest score of all golfers.

In Division IV St. Edmund trails leader Oucahita Christian by one stroke, Harry West (75) is part of a four-way tied for first place.

DIVISION II TEAM STANDINGS

Teurlings Catholic 304

St. Louis Catholic 310

St. Thomas More 317

Neville 338

Holy Cross 365

South Lafourche 367

E. D. White 381

Assumption 425

DIVISION II INDIVIDUAL TOP-10

1. Ross Anderson, St. Louis 37-33 – 70

2. George Trappey, St. Louis 36-35 – 71

3. Collin Duplechain, Teurlings Catholic 36-37 – 73

T4. Dax Reaux, Teurlings Catholic 40-36 – 76

T4. Zach Hardy, St. Thomas More 42-34 – 76

6. Cooper Edney, Teurlings Catholic 37-40 – 77

T7. Jude Bourque, St. Thomas More 39-39 – 78

T7. Carter Rogers, Neville 38-40 – 78

T7. Stephen Faucheaux, Holy Cross 41-37 – 78

T7. Cooper Ware, Teurlings Catholic 39-39 – 78

T7. James Stonecipher, St. Thomas More 38-40 – 78

DIVISION III TEAM STANDINGS

Ascension Episcopal 280

Loyola Prep 289

Notre Dame 306

Dunham 308

University Lab 314

Sterlington 332

Episcopal 347

Caldwell Parish 412

DIVISION III INDIVIDUAL TOP-10

1. Eli Ortego, Ascension Episcopal 32-34 – 66

2. Ryan Dupuy, Dunham 33-35 – 68

T3. onor Cassano, Loyola 35-34 – 69

T.3 Luke Haskew, University 36-33 – 69

5. Kale Fontenot, Ascension Episcopal 34-36 – 70

T6. Holden Webb, Loyola 37-35 – 72

T6. Canon Clark, Ascension Episcopal 34-38 – 72

T6. Zach Belle, Ascension Episcopal 36-36 – 72

T9. August Drummond, Loyola 35-38 – 73

T9. Brooks Thornton, Dunham 35-38 – 73

DIVISION IV TEAM STANDINGS

Ouachita Christian 347

St. Edmund 348

Calvary Baptist 349

Episcopal of Acadiana 366

St. John 371

Quitman 379

St. Mary’s 389

Basile 442

DIVISION IV INDIVIDUAL TOP-10

T1. Adam Trahan, ESA 38-37 – 75

T1. Caden Lester, Ouachita Christian 38-37 – 75

T1. Jace LeJeune, Hathaway 38-37 – 75

T1. Harry West, St. Edmund 38-37 – 75

5. Patrick Cancienne, Ascension Catholic 36-43 – 79

T6. TKannon Savage, Calvary Baptist 42-40 – 82

T6. Tayt Culpepper, Weston 41-41 – 82

8 Dylan Duran, Lacassine 40-43 – 83

T9. Eli Walker, Quitman 42-43 – 85

T9. Dane Files, St. Mary’s 43-42 – 85

DIVISION I GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

Barbe 170

Dutchtown 188

Sulphur 189

Mt. Carmel 190

Dominican 190

St. Scholastica 191

Byrd 193

Benton 228

DIVISION I GIRLS TOP-10

1. Sydney Moss, Byrd 38-37 – 75

2. Sarah Meral, St. Scholastica 38-39 – 77

3. Isabella Bradley, Barbe 38-41 – 79

T4. Blair McKenzie, Mandeville 43-37 – 80

T4. Victoria Stephens, Mt. Carmel 40-40 – 80

T6. Hannah Pitre, Dutchtown 39-45 – 84

T6. Halle Plaisance, Central Lafourche 40-44 – 84

T6. Marta Bollinger, Alexandria 43-41 – 84

9. Aubrey Stark, Northshore 40-46 – 86

T10. Isabella Callaba, Barbe 45-46 – 91

T10. Corinne Landry, Lafayette 43-48 – 91

T10. Ada Holmes, Dominican 45-46 – 91

------------------------------------------------------------

