Super 16 | Eunice LB Dedric Vigers

When Eunice went on its run to the 3A championship in 2018, Dedric Vigers was only a freshman, but contributing on special teams.

"The year that we won the state championship, I think it was after the semifinal or the Dome, I saw him crying and he was in tears," said Eunice Head Coach Andre Vige. "I knew right then and there that he loved football."

Vigers started out as a running back in middle school, but once he got to Eunice High, Vigers had to make a position change.

"I was getting the ball a lot and I was playing linebacker. I fell in love with defense more when I came into my Sophomore year. When I knew I was fast and I was making tackles, I knew I could take it more serious," he said.

The senior is now a full-time linebacker and isn't bashful about why he loves the position.

"I love hurting a man. Stopping him from getting a touchdown. It's just something sensational."

And Vigers was worth the price of admission in 2020. He finished with over 70 tackles, while scoring 3 touchdowns off fumble recoveries. Vigers was the St. Landry Parish defensive MVP and a 2nd team All-State selection.

"He did everything for us," said Vige. "He was always at the ball. I think the accolades show for that."

For the senior, his inspiration comes from a higher source. His brother, De'omante Frank, was shot and killed in November of 2019. Vigers always has a reminder tattooed on his chest that pushes him in the right direction.

"He always told me I was special and he was proud of me. He wanted me to go on in life playing football. Getting out of Eunice. He was hard on me, he wanted me to do better than him," Vigers explained. "Because he wasn't perfect, we're all not perfect. But there's always a chance in life to do right. That's what he wanted me to do."

Standing at 6 foot, 210 pounds, Vigers has no offers yet. But he's hoping with another big year, that the best is yet to come.

"Last year I was 2nd team All-State. I want to get 1st team," he said. "All-Acadiana, I want that too. So I'm going to put the work in to do all that and I hope I can get college scouts or coaches' attention with that."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel