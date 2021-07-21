Super 16 | Acadiana High CB Laterrance Welch

Laterrance Welch. 6'1", 180 pounds. And he is another worthy addition to KATC's Super 16.

"I'm ready, I'm excited. We're having a great summer so far. We're looking good out here today, and I'm just ready," Welch said.

Acadiana High football coach Matt McCullough said Welch is "just a tremendous athlete, he works extremely hard, on the field and in the classroom. One of those guys you like to coach because he does things the right way."

His junior year was a tough one as a knee injury kept him out of most of the season. Most - but not all. He returned just in time for the 5A State Championship game and grabbed a key interception to save the game for the Rams.

"I just took my time, used my athleticism, just trusted my eyes and went to make the play," added Welch.

"Just glad that he made that play and then after that, glad for him because he didn't play most of the year and he got his opportunity in the state championship game and made one of the biggest plays of the year," said McCullough.

After what he hopes is an injury-free senior campaign, Welch will then head off to Baton Rouge. This past January, he signed with LSU and looks to spend his Saturdays making big plays in Death Valley.

"Oh it's great," Welch said. "I'm glad to be a part of the organization, can't wait to get there, and I'm proud to represent my school and my state and my city as an LSU Tiger."

