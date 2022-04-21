STM, Opelousas Catholic softball cruise in Regional Round

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com
CLASS 5A
REGIONAL ROUND
1. Pineville
17. Southside (@STM)
6. Central B.R.
22. Acadiana
CLASS 4A
REGIONAL ROUND
16. Rayne
1. North Desoto
9. Pearl River
8. Cecilia
12. Lakeshore
5. Eunice
13. North Vermilion
4. Minden
11. Assumption
6. Beau Chene
CLASS 3A
REGIONAL ROUND
16. Pine Prairie 0
1. Iowa 10
13. Iota 0
6. Grant 1
14. Jena
3. Kaplan
11. Berwick
6. Sterlington
10. Mamou
7. Buckeye
CLASS 2A
REGIONAL ROUND
15. Loreauville 1
2. Port Barre 4
CLASS 1A
REGIONAL ROUND
14. Centerville
3. Merryville
18. Gueydan
2. LaSalle
CLASS B
REGIONAL ROUND
9. Lacassine
8. Converse
DIVISION II
QUARTERFINALS
1. Haynes Academy
9. David Thibodaux
5. Academy of Our Lady
4. St. Thomas More
DIVISION III
QUARTERFINALS
9. Catholic N.I.
1. Notre Dame
11. Lafayette Christian
3. Houma Christian
DIVISION IV
QUARTERFINALS
8. Catholic P.C.
1. Opelousas Catholic
7. Central Catholic
2. Calvary Baptist
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
2. Northside Christian - BYE
Games from 4/15-4/20
CLASS 5A
1ST ROUND
17. Southside 6
16. Haughton 5
22. Acadiana 6
11. Alexandria 3
CLASS 4A
1ST ROUND
17. Leesville 1
16. Rayne 5
25. Franklinton 3
8. Cecilia 11
28. Westgate 2
5. Eunice 11
21. Carencro 0
12. Lakeshore 17
20. Huntington 0
13. North Vermilion 15
22. Breaux Bridge 3
11. Assumption 15
27. Morgan City 0
6. Beau Chene 13
CLASS 3A
1ST ROUND
17. Kenner Discovery 2
16. Pine Prairie 9
24. Church Point 0
9. Albany 5
20. Jennings 0
13. Iota 15
30. Ville Platte 1
3. Kaplan 17
22. West Feliciana 3
11. Berwick 6
26. Crowley 0
7. Buckeye 10
23. Erath 3
10. Mamou 8
CLASS 2A
1ST ROUND
32. West St. Mary 0
1. Many 17
17. Avoyelles Charter 14
16. Welsh 3
27. Delcambre 0
6. Dequincy 6
18. Red River 1
15. Loreauville 19
31. Lake Arthur 0
2. Port Barre 15
CLASS 1A
1ST ROUND
19. West St. John 25
14. Centerville 35
18. Gueydan 20
15. East Iberville 4
CLASS B
1ST ROUND
24. Castor 7
9. Lacassine 11
DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND
9. David Thibodaux 10
8. Thomas Jefferson 7
13. Teurlings 0
4. St. Thomas More 10
DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND
1. Notre Dame - BYE
9. Catholic N.I. 17
8. Episcopal 0
11. Lafayette Christian 6
6. Northlake Christian 3
10. Ascension Episcopal
7. Pope John Paul II
DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND
16. Country Day 0
1. Opelousas Catholic 7
9. St. Edmund 0
8. Catholic P.C. 4
10. Sacred Heart 2
7. Central Catholic 10
DIVISION V
REGIONAL ROUND
2. Northside Christian - BYE
For more info on times and locations, click HERE
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers