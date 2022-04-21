STM, Opelousas Catholic softball cruise in Regional Round

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

CLASS 5A

REGIONAL ROUND

1. Pineville

17. Southside (@STM)

6. Central B.R.

22. Acadiana

CLASS 4A

REGIONAL ROUND

16. Rayne

1. North Desoto

9. Pearl River

8. Cecilia

12. Lakeshore

5. Eunice

13. North Vermilion

4. Minden

11. Assumption

6. Beau Chene

CLASS 3A

REGIONAL ROUND

16. Pine Prairie 0

1. Iowa 10

13. Iota 0

6. Grant 1

14. Jena

3. Kaplan

11. Berwick

6. Sterlington

10. Mamou

7. Buckeye

CLASS 2A

REGIONAL ROUND

15. Loreauville 1

2. Port Barre 4

CLASS 1A

REGIONAL ROUND

14. Centerville

3. Merryville

18. Gueydan

2. LaSalle

CLASS B

REGIONAL ROUND

9. Lacassine

8. Converse

DIVISION II

QUARTERFINALS

1. Haynes Academy

9. David Thibodaux

5. Academy of Our Lady

4. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III

QUARTERFINALS

9. Catholic N.I.

1. Notre Dame

11. Lafayette Christian

3. Houma Christian

DIVISION IV

QUARTERFINALS

8. Catholic P.C.

1. Opelousas Catholic

7. Central Catholic

2. Calvary Baptist

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

2. Northside Christian - BYE

Games from 4/15-4/20

CLASS 5A

1ST ROUND

17. Southside 6

16. Haughton 5

22. Acadiana 6

11. Alexandria 3

CLASS 4A

1ST ROUND

17. Leesville 1

16. Rayne 5

25. Franklinton 3

8. Cecilia 11

28. Westgate 2

5. Eunice 11

21. Carencro 0

12. Lakeshore 17

20. Huntington 0

13. North Vermilion 15

22. Breaux Bridge 3

11. Assumption 15

27. Morgan City 0

6. Beau Chene 13

CLASS 3A

1ST ROUND

17. Kenner Discovery 2

16. Pine Prairie 9

24. Church Point 0

9. Albany 5

20. Jennings 0

13. Iota 15

30. Ville Platte 1

3. Kaplan 17

22. West Feliciana 3

11. Berwick 6

26. Crowley 0

7. Buckeye 10

23. Erath 3

10. Mamou 8

CLASS 2A

1ST ROUND

32. West St. Mary 0

1. Many 17

17. Avoyelles Charter 14

16. Welsh 3

27. Delcambre 0

6. Dequincy 6

18. Red River 1

15. Loreauville 19

31. Lake Arthur 0

2. Port Barre 15

CLASS 1A

1ST ROUND

19. West St. John 25

14. Centerville 35

18. Gueydan 20

15. East Iberville 4

CLASS B

1ST ROUND

24. Castor 7

9. Lacassine 11

DIVISION II

REGIONAL ROUND

9. David Thibodaux 10

8. Thomas Jefferson 7

13. Teurlings 0

4. St. Thomas More 10

DIVISION III

REGIONAL ROUND

1. Notre Dame - BYE

9. Catholic N.I. 17

8. Episcopal 0

11. Lafayette Christian 6

6. Northlake Christian 3

10. Ascension Episcopal

7. Pope John Paul II

DIVISION IV

REGIONAL ROUND

16. Country Day 0

1. Opelousas Catholic 7

9. St. Edmund 0

8. Catholic P.C. 4

10. Sacred Heart 2

7. Central Catholic 10

DIVISION V

REGIONAL ROUND

2. Northside Christian - BYE

For more info on times and locations, click HERE

