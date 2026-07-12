St. Thomas More safety Landen Ortte credits mom for work ethic

LAFAYETTE, La. — St. Thomas More senior safety Landen Ortte describes his approach to defense in straightforward terms: see it, read it, stop it. But the mindset behind that approach, he said, was shaped long before he ever stepped on a football field.

Ortte's mother worked through multiple jobs and locations while keeping the family moving forward.

"My mom was a really hard worker… she fought for everything we had," Ortte said. "That's kind of where it comes from, the work ethic."

That upbringing , produced a simple standard for himself: show up, compete, and don't expect anything to come easy.

"Nobody really cares what's going on… at the end of the day, you put your head down and work… and you'll find the right place where you're supposed to be at," Ortte stated.

St. Thomas More offensive coordinator Shane Savoie knows the drive that he carries into every area of his life.

"He is an intense competitor… there really isn't an aspect of his life where he's not trying to be the best," Savoie said.

Ortte, who is committed to Louisiana, knows how to approach the game and with first team all-state recognition received. Plus a new home to go to after his senior year it all traces back to one source. Mom.

"She went through a lot and she fell hard and that's where I get my work ethic from every day," Ortte said of his mother. "Very grateful for that."

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