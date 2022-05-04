St. Thomas More boys golf hoists Division II State Championship

CARENCRO – Hometown favorite St. Thomas More, which entered Tuesday’s final round with an 11- stroke lead, held on in the final round to claim the Division II boys title at the Ochsner Health LHSAA State Golf Championships.

The Cougars posted a team 309 score on Tuesday over the 6,536-yard, par-72 Farm d’Allie layout after a 315 score on Monday. The 624 team total was good enough to give STM its second team crown in the past three years. Defending champion St. Louis Catholic had the day’s best score at 302 and finished four strokes back with a 628 team score after posting Tuesday’s best round at 302.

St. Louis was led by Ross Anderson, who had the day’s best round with a four-under 68. That was 10 strokes better than his opening 78 and was good enough to bring him from four strokes back and win the individual crown with a 78-68—146 total.

Dax Reaux of Teurlings Catholic finished with a one-under 71 and a 150 two-round total to take second-place honors and help the tournament host Teurlings squad finish third at 645 after a second-place finish last season.

J. D. Trettin of Neville, the first-round leader by two shots after an opening 74, carded a 77 in Tuesday’s final round and finished tied for third at 151 with Caddo Magnet’s Alexander Walker, competing as an individual. James Stonecipher was STM’s individual leader and finished in solo fifth place at 153, while teammates Jude Bourque finished seventh (155), Thomas Oubre finished ninth (156) and Zach Hardy finished 13th (161). Holy Cross finished fourth at 656 and Neville finished fifth at 658 in the team race.

