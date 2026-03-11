St. Edmund head coach, athletic director moving on

St. Edmund Head Football Coach James Shiver has announced that he's leaving the job.

When we reached him Wednesday afternoon, Shiver told us his contract as head coach and athletic director would not be renewed.

A post on Shiver's Facebook page Wednesday thanks everyone for the support.

"When I took this job 7 years ago, I told them that I am a Blue Jay and when you think I have overstayed my welcome let me know," he wrote. "Well, Tuesday was that day sadly, with lots of wins and records, I got to Dance with the Stars but even more than that, I raised a lot of awesome young men into great men."

He said his record surpassed "a few of the Blue Jays coaching legends of mine along the way and ended up one of the best in school history."

He adds that the "records we set and the games we won were just the vehicle I used to teach life. I love my former and current players and hope they know they will always have a place in my heart."

He did not mention where he's going, and when one commenter asked what's next, he said "not sure, you know anyone hiring."

"I can't wait to see where my next adventure will be, but I'm sure it will be fun," he wrote. "Thank you to everyone who supported me and our program. St. Edmund is a special place. It made me the man I am because of the lessons I learned, and Tuesday was no different. It's been a blast!"

