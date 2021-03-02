Second round boys basketball matchups

Regional Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

Class 5A

11. Northshore

6. New Iberia

Class 4A

16. Cecilia

1. GW Carver (at McDonogh 35)

9. Westlake

8. Lakeshore

3. Woodlawn

19. Northside

Class 3A

16. Jennings

1. Madison Prep

9. Patterson

8. Booker T. Washington

12. Crowely

5. Bossier

11. St. Martinville

6. Ville Platte

7. S. Beauregard 48

23. Northwest 64

Class 2A

12. West St. Mary

7. Franklin

Class 1A

16. Sicily Island 25

1. North Central 94

15. Ringgold

2. Elton

Class B

12. Holdern

5. JS Clark

Division II

15. Loyola

2. St. Thomas More

13. Teurlings

4. E.D. White

Division III

9. Catholic . N.I. 39

8. St. Thomas Aquinas 36

14. Cristo Rey 33

3. Notre Dame 66

11. St. Charles

6. Lafayette Christian

10. Ascension Epis. 67

7. Northlake Christian 70

Division IV

9. Vermilion Catholic 54

8. Hamilton Christian 67

12. Westminster 43

5. Country Day 66

13. St. Edmund - BYE

11. Sacred Heart

6. Central Catholic

10. Ascension Catholic

7. Opelousas Catholic

15. Highland Baptist 43

2. Riverside 84

Division V

Quarterfinals

8. Northside Christian

1. Jehovah-Jireh

6. Clairborne Christian

3. Episcopal School of Acadiana

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

Class 5A

32. Lafayette 52

1. Natchitoches Central 67

17. Southside 52

16. St. Amant 68

30. Comeaux 56

3. Zachary 69

27. Parkway 58

6. New Iberia 66

Class 4A

17. Eunice 53

16. Cecilia 74

24. South Lafourche 55

9. Westgate 68

19. Northside 2

14. Salmen 0 - forfeit

18. Beau Chene 45

15. Booker T Washington 54

31. Rayne 52

2. McMain 75

Class 3A

17. Mansfield 52

16. Jennings 57

24. Frederick Douglass 54

9. Patterson 59

25. Iota 48

8. Booker T. Washington 66

21. Caldwell 45

12. Crowley 50

22. Donaldsonville 53

11. St. Martinville 67

27. Brusly 61

6. Ville Platte 77

23. Northwest 59

10. Marksville 53

Class 2A

32. Welsh 54

1. Rayville 110

19. Delcambre 55

14. East Feliciana 66

28. Varnado

5. Franklin

21. Capitol 65

12. West St. Mary 66

Class 1A

17. Centerville 61

16. Sicily Island 65

1. North Central - Bye

2. Elton - Bye

Class B

5. JS Clark - Bye

3. Hathaway - Bye

21. Midland 33

12. Holden 69

Division II

13. Teurlings

4. E.D. White

15. Loyola Prep

2. St. Thomas More

Division III

`14. Cristo Rey Baton Rouge

3. Notre Dame

9. Catholic N.I.

8. St. Thomas Aquinas

11. St. Charles

6. Lafayette Christian

10. Ascension Episcopal

7. Northlake Christian

Division IV

12. Westminster

5. Country Day

9. Vermilion Catholic

8. Hamilton Christian

13. St. Edmund

4. Southern Lab

11. Sacred Heart

6. Central Catholic

10. Ascension Catholic

7. Opelousas Catholic

15. Highland Baptist

2. Riverside Academy

Division V

9. University Academy of CenLa

8. Northside Christian

3. Episcopal of Acadiana - Bye

