Second round boys basketball matchups

Regional Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
Class 5A
11. Northshore
6. New Iberia
Class 4A
16. Cecilia
1. GW Carver (at McDonogh 35)
9. Westlake
8. Lakeshore
3. Woodlawn
19. Northside
Class 3A
16. Jennings
1. Madison Prep
9. Patterson
8. Booker T. Washington
12. Crowely
5. Bossier
11. St. Martinville
6. Ville Platte
7. S. Beauregard 48
23. Northwest 64
Class 2A
12. West St. Mary
7. Franklin
Class 1A
16. Sicily Island 25
1. North Central 94
15. Ringgold
2. Elton
Class B
12. Holdern
5. JS Clark
Division II
15. Loyola
2. St. Thomas More
13. Teurlings
4. E.D. White
Division III
9. Catholic . N.I. 39
8. St. Thomas Aquinas 36
14. Cristo Rey 33
3. Notre Dame 66
11. St. Charles
6. Lafayette Christian
10. Ascension Epis. 67
7. Northlake Christian 70
Division IV
9. Vermilion Catholic 54
8. Hamilton Christian 67
12. Westminster 43
5. Country Day 66
13. St. Edmund - BYE
11. Sacred Heart
6. Central Catholic
10. Ascension Catholic
7. Opelousas Catholic
15. Highland Baptist 43
2. Riverside 84
Division V
Quarterfinals
8. Northside Christian
1. Jehovah-Jireh
6. Clairborne Christian
3. Episcopal School of Acadiana
First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
Class 5A
32. Lafayette 52
1. Natchitoches Central 67
17. Southside 52
16. St. Amant 68
30. Comeaux 56
3. Zachary 69
27. Parkway 58
6. New Iberia 66
Class 4A
17. Eunice 53
16. Cecilia 74
24. South Lafourche 55
9. Westgate 68
19. Northside 2
14. Salmen 0 - forfeit
18. Beau Chene 45
15. Booker T Washington 54
31. Rayne 52
2. McMain 75
Class 3A
17. Mansfield 52
16. Jennings 57
24. Frederick Douglass 54
9. Patterson 59
25. Iota 48
8. Booker T. Washington 66
21. Caldwell 45
12. Crowley 50
22. Donaldsonville 53
11. St. Martinville 67
27. Brusly 61
6. Ville Platte 77
23. Northwest 59
10. Marksville 53
Class 2A
32. Welsh 54
1. Rayville 110
19. Delcambre 55
14. East Feliciana 66
28. Varnado
5. Franklin
21. Capitol 65
12. West St. Mary 66
Class 1A
17. Centerville 61
16. Sicily Island 65
1. North Central - Bye
2. Elton - Bye
Class B
5. JS Clark - Bye
3. Hathaway - Bye
21. Midland 33
12. Holden 69
Division II
13. Teurlings
4. E.D. White
15. Loyola Prep
2. St. Thomas More
Division III
`14. Cristo Rey Baton Rouge
3. Notre Dame
9. Catholic N.I.
8. St. Thomas Aquinas
11. St. Charles
6. Lafayette Christian
10. Ascension Episcopal
7. Northlake Christian
Division IV
12. Westminster
5. Country Day
9. Vermilion Catholic
8. Hamilton Christian
13. St. Edmund
4. Southern Lab
11. Sacred Heart
6. Central Catholic
10. Ascension Catholic
7. Opelousas Catholic
15. Highland Baptist
2. Riverside Academy
Division V
9. University Academy of CenLa
8. Northside Christian
3. Episcopal of Acadiana - Bye
------------------------------------------------------------
