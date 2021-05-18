Scott choses Louisiana over several other DI offers

LCA track Star Caemon Scott is staying home, pick Louisiana Tuesday.

Scott won 100m, 200m and 4x100m titles at the 2A state meet.

He held several DI offers including opportunities to run at South Alabama, UT Arlington and Memphis.

"It's the culture over there," he said. "Speaking to some of the sprinters over there right now. How they're ready and willing to work. Also competing against some of the guys like Trejun Jones. It's great to see they have a great uproot over there, especially with coach Badon. They say he's a mentor to them."

