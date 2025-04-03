Roderick Tezeno: A Rising Star with Big Dreams

Roderick Tezeno is a name that’s quickly making waves in the world of high school football, and it’s only a matter of time before he’s recognized as a household name. The Opelousas Catholic wide receiver has already earned 13 college offers, with prestigious programs such as Missouri, Georgia, Mississippi State, and more taking notice of his impressive talent on the field.

For Tezeno, his path to success has been inspired by family, especially his older brother, who went on to play college basketball. Seeing his brother achieve his dreams has motivated Tezeno to pursue his own, and he credits this familial example of success for helping him shape his aspirations.

“I feel like that’s a big thing to have an example of success there," said I feel like it’s easier to find something to strive for."

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches, Tezeno excels not only in football but also in basketball. However, it didn’t take long for him to realize that football might be the sport where his future lies. His decision was solidified after receiving his first scholarship offer from the University of Houston.

“After I received my first offer from Houston, I said to myself, this can be something that carries me,” said Kevin Wiltz. "Reflecting on the moment that cemented his commitment to the gridiron.

As he enters his senior year of high school, Tezeno is not only focused on his own progress but also closely watches the growth of his younger brother, who is now entering his sophomore year. Tezeno has seen firsthand the hard work and dedication his brother is putting in, and he’s proud of the progress he’s made.

“He’s getting bigger and stronger," said Tezeno. "He’s getting more mature, so I’m happy to see what the future holds for him.”

For Roderick, going to college is a goal that has always been close to his heart. He doesn’t want to be left behind. With older siblings who have already achieved that milestone, he’s determined to follow in their footsteps and make his mark.

“My older siblings doing it shows me that I want to do it," said Tezeno. "I didn’t want to be left behind.”