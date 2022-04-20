Rayne softball advances past Leesville, 5-1

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

CLASS 5A

17. Southside 5

16. Haughton 6

22. Acadiana 6

11. Alexandria 3

CLASS 4A

17. Leesville 1

16. Rayne 5

25. Franklinton 3

8. Cecilia 11

28. Westgate 2

5. Eunice 11

21. Carencro 0

12. Lakeshore 17

20. Huntington 0

13. North Vermilion 15

22. Breaux Bridge 3

11. Assumption 15

27. Morgan City 0

6. Beau Chene 13

CLASS 3A

17. Kenner Discovery 2

16. Pine Prairie 9

24. Church Point 0

9. Albany 5

20. Jennings 0

13. Iota 15

30. Ville Platte 17

3. Kaplan 1

22. West Feliciana 3

11. Berwick 6

26. Crowley 0

7. Buckeye 10

23. Erath 3

10. Mamou 8

CLASS 2A

32. West St. Mary 0

1. Many 17

17. Avoyelles Charter 14

16. Welsh 3

27. Delcambre 0

6. Dequincy 6

18. Red River 1

15. Loreauville 19

31. Lake Arthur 0

2. Port Barre 15

CLASS 1A

REGIONAL ROUND

19. West St. John 25

14. Centerville 35

18. Gueydan 20

15. East Iberville 4

CLASS B

24. Castor 7

9. Lacassine 11

DIVISION II

REGIONAL ROUND

9. David Thibodaux 10

8. Thomas Jefferson 7

13. Teurlings

4. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III

REGIONAL ROUND

1. Notre Dame - BYE

9. Catholic

8. Episcopal

11. Lafayette Christian

6. Northlake Christian

10. Ascension Episcopal

7. Pope John Paul II

DIVISION IV

REGIONAL ROUND

16. Country Day

1. Opelousas Catholic

9. St. Edmund

8. Catholic P.C.

10. Sacred Heart

7. Central Catholic

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

2. Northside Christian - BYE

