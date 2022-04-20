Rayne softball advances past Leesville, 5-1

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com
CLASS 5A
17. Southside 5
16. Haughton 6
22. Acadiana 6
11. Alexandria 3
CLASS 4A
17. Leesville 1
16. Rayne 5
25. Franklinton 3
8. Cecilia 11
28. Westgate 2
5. Eunice 11
21. Carencro 0
12. Lakeshore 17
20. Huntington 0
13. North Vermilion 15
22. Breaux Bridge 3
11. Assumption 15
27. Morgan City 0
6. Beau Chene 13
CLASS 3A
17. Kenner Discovery 2
16. Pine Prairie 9
24. Church Point 0
9. Albany 5
20. Jennings 0
13. Iota 15
30. Ville Platte 17
3. Kaplan 1
22. West Feliciana 3
11. Berwick 6
26. Crowley 0
7. Buckeye 10
23. Erath 3
10. Mamou 8
CLASS 2A
32. West St. Mary 0
1. Many 17
17. Avoyelles Charter 14
16. Welsh 3
27. Delcambre 0
6. Dequincy 6
18. Red River 1
15. Loreauville 19
31. Lake Arthur 0
2. Port Barre 15
CLASS 1A
REGIONAL ROUND
19. West St. John 25
14. Centerville 35
18. Gueydan 20
15. East Iberville 4
CLASS B
24. Castor 7
9. Lacassine 11
DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND
9. David Thibodaux 10
8. Thomas Jefferson 7
13. Teurlings
4. St. Thomas More
DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND
1. Notre Dame - BYE
9. Catholic
8. Episcopal
11. Lafayette Christian
6. Northlake Christian
10. Ascension Episcopal
7. Pope John Paul II
DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND
16. Country Day
1. Opelousas Catholic
9. St. Edmund
8. Catholic P.C.
10. Sacred Heart
7. Central Catholic
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
2. Northside Christian - BYE
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers