Rams ousted in 5A playoff opener

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

CLASS 5A

Regional Round (Best of 3)

30. Ouachita Parish

19. New Iberia

CLASS 4A

Regional Round (Best of 3)

9. Breaux Bridge

8. South Lafourche

14. Carencro

3. North Vermilion

11. Rayne

6. Franklinton

15. Eunice

2. North DeSoto

CLASS 3A

Regional Round (Best of 3)

17. Patterson

1. Sterlington

9. Jena

8. Berwick

13. Grant

4. Iota

10. Jennings

7. Brusly

18. Kaplan

3. South Beauregard

CLASS 2A

Regional Round (Best of 3)

12. Port Barre

5. Loreauville

19. Lake Arthur

3. Mangham

CLASS 1A

Regional Round

10. Oberlin

7. Gueydan

CLASS B

Regional Round

18. Lacassine

2. Anacoco

DIVISION II

REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)

12. Lusher

5. Teurlings

10. St. Michael

7. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III

REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)

1. Notre Dame - BYE

11. Episcopal

6. Ascension Episcopal

14. Cristo Rey Baton Rouge

3. Lafayette Christian

10. Catholic N.I.

7. Dunham

DIVISION IV

REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)

9. Covenant Christian

8. Vermilion Catholic

12. St. Edmund

5. Catholic P.C.

14. Highland Baptist

3. Calvary Baptist

11. Central Private

6. Central Catholic

10. Country Day

7. Opelousas Catholic

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

8. ESA

1. Grace Christian

5. Northside Christian

4. Family Community

CLASS 5A

25. Lafayette 1

8. Haughton 7

19. New Iberia 6

14. Southside 3

22. West Ouachita 3

11. Acadiana 1

CLASS 4A

24. Leesville 1

9. Breaux Bridge 11

29. Beau Chene 0

4. Neville 10

30. Huntington 0

3. North Vermilion 13

19. Belle Chasse 6

14. Carencro 7

22. Pearl River 0

11. Rayne 10

26. Westgate

7. South Terrebone

23. Cecilia 0

10. DeRidder 6

18. Northwood - Shrev. 5

15. Eunice 6

31. Morgan City 3

2. North Desoto 13

CLASS 3A

17. Patterson 13

16. North Webster 2

25. Lake Charles College Prep 3

8. Berwick 5

21. Crowley 4

12. Buckeye 1

20. Erath 3

13. Grant 22

29. Albany 3

4. Iota 8

30. Mamou 1

3. Lutcher 11

22. Church Point 1

11. Westlake 6

23. Union Parish 1

10. Jennings 2

18. Kaplan 3

15. Pine Prairie 1

31. St. Martinville 0

2. South Beauregard 9

CLASS 2A

28. Port Allen 3

5. Loreauville 17

21. Delcambre 2

12. Port Barre 6

19. Lake Arthur 8

14. Avoyelles Public Charter 1

23. Vinton 11

10. Welsh 12

CLASS 1A

22. Homer

11. Centerville

7. Gueydan - Bye

CLASS B

18. Lacassine 2

15. Stanley 1

------------------------------------------------------------

