Quarterfinal Boys Basketball Matchups

Quarterfinal Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

- All Semifinal games are Friday, March 5th, unless the score is already listed.

- Higher seeds automatically host in semifinals.

Class 3A

11. St. Martinville

3. Sophie B. Wright

23. Northwest

2. Wossman

Class 2A

5. Franklin

4. Doyle

Class 1A

8. Tensas

1. North Central

Class B

5. JS Clark

4. Doyline

6. Fairview

3. Hathaway

Division II

7. Parkview Baptist

2. St. Thomas More

Division III

8. Catholic (N.I.)

1. Newman

6. Lafayette Christian

3. Notre Dame

Division IV

13. St. Edmund

5. Country Day

6. Central Catholic

3. Calvary Baptist

7. Opelousas Catholic

2. Riverside Academy

Division V

8. Northside Christian

1. Jehovah-Jireh

6. Claiborne Christian 44

3. Episcopal of Acadiana 63

Regional Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

Class 5A

11. Northshore 58

6. New Iberia 45

Class 4A

16. Cecilia 57

1. GW Carver 79

9. Westgate 74

8. Lakeshore 76

3. Woodlawn 50

19. Northside 32

Class 3A

16. Jennings 51

1. Madison Prep 79

9. Patterson 29

8. Booker T. Washington 50

12. Crowely 27

5. Bossier 75

11. St. Martinville 55

6. Ville Platte 41

7. S. Beauregard 48

23. Northwest 64

Class 2A

12. West St. Mary 54

5. Franklin 74

Class 1A

16. Sicily Island 25

1. North Central 94

15. Ringgold 59

2. Elton 45

Class B

12. Holdern 55

5. JS Clark 60

14. Choudrant 45

3. Hathaway 67

Division II

15. Loyola 30

2. St. Thomas More 63

13. Teurlings 61

4. E.D. White 31

Division III

9. Catholic . N.I. 39

8. St. Thomas Aquinas 36

14. Cristo Rey 33

3. Notre Dame 66

11. St. Charles 30

6. Lafayette Christian 57

10. Ascension Epis. 67

7. Northlake Christian 70

Division IV

9. Vermilion Catholic 54

8. Hamilton Christian 67

12. Westminster 43

5. Country Day 66

13. St. Edmund - BYE

11. Sacred Heart 49

6. Central Catholic 61

10. Ascension Catholic 54

7. Opelousas Catholic 96

15. Highland Baptist 43

2. Riverside 84

Division V

Quarterfinals

8. Northside Christian

1. Jehovah-Jireh

6. Claiborne Christian 44

3. Episcopal School of Acadiana 63

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

Class 5A

32. Lafayette 52

1. Natchitoches Central 67

17. Southside 52

16. St. Amant 68

30. Comeaux 56

3. Zachary 69

27. Parkway 58

6. New Iberia 66

Class 4A

17. Eunice 53

16. Cecilia 74

24. South Lafourche 55

9. Westgate 68

19. Northside 2

14. Salmen 0 - forfeit

18. Beau Chene 45

15. Booker T Washington 54

31. Rayne 52

2. McMain 75

Class 3A

17. Mansfield 52

16. Jennings 57

24. Frederick Douglass 54

9. Patterson 59

25. Iota 48

8. Booker T. Washington 66

21. Caldwell 45

12. Crowley 50

22. Donaldsonville 53

11. St. Martinville 67

27. Brusly 61

6. Ville Platte 77

23. Northwest 59

10. Marksville 53

Class 2A

32. Welsh 54

1. Rayville 110

19. Delcambre 55

14. East Feliciana 66

28. Varnado

5. Franklin

21. Capitol 65

12. West St. Mary 66

Class 1A

17. Centerville 61

16. Sicily Island 65

1. North Central - Bye

2. Elton - Bye

Class B

5. JS Clark - Bye

3. Hathaway - Bye

21. Midland 33

12. Holden 69

Division II

13. Teurlings

4. E.D. White

15. Loyola Prep

2. St. Thomas More

Division III

`14. Cristo Rey Baton Rouge

3. Notre Dame

9. Catholic N.I.

8. St. Thomas Aquinas

11. St. Charles

6. Lafayette Christian

10. Ascension Episcopal

7. Northlake Christian

Division IV

12. Westminster

5. Country Day

9. Vermilion Catholic

8. Hamilton Christian

13. St. Edmund

4. Southern Lab

11. Sacred Heart

6. Central Catholic

10. Ascension Catholic

7. Opelousas Catholic

15. Highland Baptist

2. Riverside Academy

Division V

9. University Academy of CenLa

8. Northside Christian

3. Episcopal of Acadiana - Bye

------------------------------------------------------------

