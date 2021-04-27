Port Barre moves on, knocking off Delcambre in opening round

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

CLASS 5A

25. Lafayette

8. Haughton

19. New Iberia

14. Southside

22. West Ouachita

11. Acadiana

CLASS 4A

24. Leesville

9. Breaux Bridge

29. Beau Chene

4. Neville

30. Huntington 0

3. North Vermilion 13

19. Belle Chasse

14. Carencro

22. Pearl River

11. Rayne

26. Westgate

7. South Terrebone

23. Cecilia

10. DeRidder

18. Northwood - Shrev. 5

15. Eunice 6

31. Morgan City

2. North Desoto

CLASS 3A

17. Patterson

16. North Webster

25. Lake Charles College Prep

8. Berwick

21. Crowley

12. Buckeye

20. Erath

13. Grant

29. Albany

4. Iota

30. Mamou 1

3. Lutcher 11

22. Church Point

11. Westlake

23. Union Parish

10. Jennings

18. Kaplan

15. Pine Prairie

31. St. Martinville 0

2. South Beauregard 9

CLASS 2A

28. Port Allen 3

5. Loreauville 17

21. Delcambre 2

12. Port Barre 6

19. Lake Arthur 8

14. Avoyelles Public Charter 1

23. Vinton

10. Welsh

CLASS 1A

22. Homer

11. Centerville

7. Gueydan - Bye

CLASS B

18. Lacassine

15. Stanley

DIVISION II

REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)

12. Lusher

5. Teurlings

10. St. Michael

7. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III

REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)

1. Notre Dame - BYE

11. Episcopal

6. Ascension Episcopal

14. Cristo Rey Baton Rouge

3. Lafayette Christian

10. Catholic N.I.

7. Dunham

DIVISION IV

REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)

9. Covenant Christian

8. Vermilion Catholic

12. St. Edmund

5. Catholic P.C.

14. Highland Baptist

3. Calvary Baptist

11. Central Private

6. Central Catholic

10. Country Day

7. Opelousas Catholic

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

8. ESA

1. Grace Christian

5. Northside Christian

4. Family Community

