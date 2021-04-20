Patriots run-rule OHS in postseason opener

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

CLASS 4A

REGIONAL ROUND

16. Cecilia

1. North DeSoto

5. North Vermilion

21. Minden

10. Belle Chase

7. Eunice

15. Pearl River

2. Beau Chene

CLASS 3A

REGIONAL ROUND

12. Iota

5. Buckeye

14. Berwick

3. Jena

11. Pine Prairie

6. Lutcher

15. Mamou

2. Kaplan

CLASS 2A

REGIONAL ROUND

9. Kinder

8. Loureauville

10. Lake Arthur

7. Port Barre

CLASS 1A

REGIONAL ROUND

10. Centerville

7. Delta Charter

CLASS B

REGIONAL ROUND

14. Lacassine

3. Florien

DIVISION II

REGIONAL ROUND

9. David Thibodaux

8. Teurlings

15. E.D White

2. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III

REGIONAL ROUND

1. Notre Dame - BYE

9. Ascension Epis.

8. Catholic

10. Episcopal

7. Lafayette Christian

DIVISION IV

REGIONAL ROUND

9. Ouchita Christian

8. Opelousas Catholic

11. St. Edmund

6. Cedar Creek

10. Sacred Heart

7. Central Catholic

15. Highland Baptist

2. Catholic P.C.

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

1. Northside Christian - BYE

CLASS 5A

29. Southside 0

4. Walker 8

30. New Iberia 1

3. Barbe 11

19. Acadiana 3

14. Haughton 4

CLASS 4A

17. South Lafourche 7

16. Cecilia 17

25. Breaux Bridge 2

8. Assumption 15

28. Opelousas 0

5. North Vermilion 10

20. Rayne 2

13. Leesville 8

27. Westgate 18

6. Franklinton 0

26. Eleanor McMain 0

7. Eunice 18

23. Morgan City 1

10. Belle Chasse 16

32. Landry-Walker 0

2. Beau Chene 22

CLASS 3A

17. Church Point 0

16. Caldwell Parish 2

25. Patterson 3

8. South Beauregard 14

21. Jennings 2

12. Iota 10

29. Ville Platte 0

4. Iowa 15

19. Kenner Discovery 3

14. Berwick 13

22. Erath 0

11. Pine Prairie 10

18. West Feliciana 0

15. Mamou 2

31. Lake Charles Prep 0

2. Kaplan 7

CLASS 2A

25. Pickering 2

8. Loreauville 8

21. Delcambre 3

12. French Settlement 5

26. Vinton 0

7. Port Barre 15

23. Welsh 0

10. Lake Arthur 15

