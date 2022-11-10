NSD22 | Early signing period begins for local athletes

Wednesday marked the early signing period athletes to sign letters of intent to play at the next level. Here is a running list of our athletes who signed.

STM

Mary Ainsley Alack - Southeastern - Soccer

Addison Phares - Nicholls - Volleyball

AC Froehlich - LSU - Volleyball

Emma Warren - Springhill College

Gabbie Warren - UL - Softball

Mason Landreth - UL - Tennis

Ascension Episcopal

Kale Fontenot - Georgia Tech - Golf

Jay Mendell - LSU - Golf

Austin Mills - Jones College - Baseball

Episcopal School of Acadiana

Adam Trahan - UL - Golf

Morgan Williams - Texas Christian University - Beach Volleyball

David Thibodaux

Amireeyah Malveaux - Xavier - Softball

Teurlings Catholic

Avery Henke - Auburn - Swimming

Hayley Hillman - Springhill College - Volleyball

Port Barre

Malani Francis - Arkansas Pine Bluff - Softball

