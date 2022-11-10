Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

NSD22 | Early signing period begins for local athletes

Roll call of Acadiana athletes
STM UL signee.jpg
Malani Francis - University of Arkansas Pine Bluff
Posted at 11:05 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 00:05:58-05

Wednesday marked the early signing period athletes to sign letters of intent to play at the next level. Here is a running list of our athletes who signed.
STM
Mary Ainsley Alack - Southeastern - Soccer
Addison Phares - Nicholls - Volleyball
AC Froehlich - LSU - Volleyball
Emma Warren - Springhill College
Gabbie Warren - UL - Softball
Mason Landreth - UL - Tennis

Ascension Episcopal
Kale Fontenot - Georgia Tech - Golf
Jay Mendell - LSU - Golf
Austin Mills - Jones College - Baseball

Episcopal School of Acadiana
Adam Trahan - UL - Golf
Morgan Williams - Texas Christian University - Beach Volleyball

David Thibodaux
Amireeyah Malveaux - Xavier - Softball

Teurlings Catholic
Avery Henke - Auburn - Swimming
Hayley Hillman - Springhill College - Volleyball

Port Barre
Malani Francis - Arkansas Pine Bluff - Softball

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.