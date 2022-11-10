NSD22 | Early signing period begins for local athletes

Wednesday marked the early signing period athletes to sign letters of intent to play at the next level. Here is a running list of our athletes who signed.
STM
Mary Ainsley Alack - Southeastern - Soccer
Addison Phares - Nicholls - Volleyball
AC Froehlich - LSU - Volleyball
Emma Warren - Springhill College
Gabbie Warren - UL - Softball
Mason Landreth - UL - Tennis
Ascension Episcopal
Kale Fontenot - Georgia Tech - Golf
Jay Mendell - LSU - Golf
Austin Mills - Jones College - Baseball
Episcopal School of Acadiana
Adam Trahan - UL - Golf
Morgan Williams - Texas Christian University - Beach Volleyball
David Thibodaux
Amireeyah Malveaux - Xavier - Softball
Teurlings Catholic
Avery Henke - Auburn - Swimming
Hayley Hillman - Springhill College - Volleyball
Port Barre
Malani Francis - Arkansas Pine Bluff - Softball
