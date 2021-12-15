Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

NSD22 | Early signing period begins for high school football

Roll call of Acadiana athletes
items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Walker Howard Signing Day.jpg
Posted at 2:10 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 15:10:41-05

Wednesday marked the first day for high school football athletes to sign letters of intent to play college football. Here is a running list of our athletes who signed Wednesday.

STM
Walker Howard - LSU
Raegan Latiolais - University of Mobile Soccer
Jack Maloney - Millsaps College Soccer

Westgate
Jordan Doucet - Southeastern

Catholic
KK Reno - Southeastern

Lafayette Christian
Brylan Green - Liberty Football & Baseball
Fitzgerald West - LSU
Jordan Allen - TBD

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.