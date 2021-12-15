NSD22 | Early signing period begins for high school football

Wednesday marked the first day for high school football athletes to sign letters of intent to play college football. Here is a running list of our athletes who signed Wednesday.

STM

Walker Howard - LSU

Raegan Latiolais - University of Mobile Soccer

Jack Maloney - Millsaps College Soccer

Westgate

Jordan Doucet - Southeastern

Catholic

KK Reno - Southeastern

Lafayette Christian

Brylan Green - Liberty Football & Baseball

Fitzgerald West - LSU

Jordan Allen - TBD

