NSD22 | Early signing period begins for high school football

Wednesday marked the first day for high school football athletes to sign letters of intent to play college football. Here is a running list of our athletes who signed Wednesday.
STM
Walker Howard - LSU
Raegan Latiolais - University of Mobile Soccer
Jack Maloney - Millsaps College Soccer
Westgate
Jordan Doucet - Southeastern
Catholic
KK Reno - Southeastern
Lafayette Christian
Brylan Green - Liberty Football & Baseball
Fitzgerald West - LSU
Jordan Allen - TBD
