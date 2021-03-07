Menu

Northwest falls in Class 3A Championship to Madison Prep, 49-37

State Championships
Northwest falls in 3A Title game to Madison Prep, 49-37
Posted at 8:18 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 23:58:34-05

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL - Games played at University Center in Hammond
Championships
Class 3A - Saturday 5:00 p.m.
7. Northwest 37
1. Madison Prep 49

Class 2A - Friday 7:30 p.m.
3. Lake Arthur 62
1. Doyle 61

Class B - Thursday 7:30
2. Fairview 55
1. Hathaway 51

Division III - Saturday 12:00 p.m.
3. St. Thomas Aquinas 39
1. Lafayette Christian 48

Division IV - Thursday 2:30 p.m.
2. Highland Baptist 40
1. Ouchaita Christian 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Semifinals
Class 2A
Lake Arthur 71, Amite 57

Class 3A
Northwest 58, South Beauregard 53

Class 1A
East Iberville 54, North Central 40

Class B
Hathaway 46, Bell City 34

Division II
St. Louis Catholic 48, St. Thomas More 41

Division IV
Highland Baptist 45, Cedar Creek 39

