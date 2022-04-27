North Vermilion, Kaplan, Breaux Bridge advance to Regional Round

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

CLASS 5A

20. Denham Springs 1

13. Acadiana 4

27. Southside 0

6. Haughton 3

26. Lafayette 3

7. Sam Houston 4

18. Comeaux 7

15. Walker 5

CLASS 4A

32. Westgate 0

1. North Vermilion 20

17. Eunice 3

16. DeRidder 1

24. Franklin Parish 7

9. Rayne 3

21. Salmen 1

12. Breaux Bridge 5

20. Cecilia 7

13. Belle Chase 6

26. Beau Chene 2

7. Lakeshore 11

23. Warren Easton 5

10. Carencro 3

CLASS 3A

32. Northwest 0

1. Berwick 14

21. Ville Platte 0

12. Westlake 10

29. St. Martinville 3

4. Sterlington 13

19. Crowley 2

14. Kaplan 12

22. Mamou 7

11. Jennings 5

26. Booker T. Washington - New Orleans 2

7. Erath 9

18. Church Point 4

15. Pine Prairie 2

31. Mansfield 0

2. Iota 14

CLASS 2A

17. Port Barre 3

16. Pine 4

25. Delcambre

8. Mangham

27. Lake Arthur 0

6. Loreauville 10

CLASS 1A

6. Gueydan - BYE

17. Block 1

16. Centerville 13

DIVISION II

REGIONAL ROUND

16. David Thibodaux

1. Teurlings

12. Lusher Charter

5. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III

REGIONAL ROUND

9. Holy Savior Menard

8. Lafayette Christian

12. Catholic - New Iberia

5. Episcopal

14. Cristo Rey - Baton Rouge

3. Notre Dame

11. Northlake Christian

6. Ascension Episcopal

DIVISION IV

REGIONAL ROUND

16. Central Catholic

1. Opelousas Catholic

12. St. Edmund

5. Calvary Baptist

11. Ascension Christian

6. Sacred Heart

10. Vermilion Catholic

7. St. Frederick

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS ROUND

5. Northside Christian

4. Family Christian

7. Episcopal of Acadiana

2. Grace Christian

