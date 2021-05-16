Watch
North Vermilion Captures Class 4A Title with 5-3 Victory over Tioga

Late surge leads Pios to 4th baseball title
North Vermilion Championship moment.jpg
Posted at 9:03 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 22:03:02-04

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

CHAMPIONSHIPS - McMurry Park, Sulphur
DIVISION III (Field #40)
Friday - 6:00 p.m
2. St. Charles 2
1. Notre Dame 7

DIVISION IV (Field #4`1)
7. Opelousas Catholic 6
1. Ouchita Christian 10

CLASS 4A (Field #40)
Saturday - 6:00 p.m.
3. North Vermilion 5
1. Tioga 3

SEMIFINALS - McMurry Park, Sulphur
CLASS 4A
THURSDAY, 10 AM (Field #40)
7. South Terrebone 10
3. North Vermilion 11

CLASS 2A
WEDNESDAY, 6 PM (Field #40)
5. Loreauville 1
1. Doyle 11

DIVISION II
THURSDAY, 2 PM (Field #37)
5. Teurlings 2
1. Parkview Baptist 8

DIVISION III
4. St. Thomas Aquinas 2
1. Notre Dame 3

3. Lafayette Christian 0
2. St. Charles 3

DIVISION IV
WEDNESDAY, 10 AM (Field #37)
3. Calvary Baptist 3
7. Opelousas Catholic 4

DIVISION V
5. Northside Christian 0
1. Grace Christian 9

CLASS 5A
QUARTERFINAL (Best of 3)
19. New Iberia 3 (0)
6.Walker 7 (1)

19. New Iberia 1 (0)
6.Walker 10 (2)

Walker wins series 2-0

CLASS 4A
QUARTERFINAL (Best of 3)
6. Franklinton 1 (0)
3. North Vermilion 8 (1)

6. Franklinton 7 (0)
3. North Vermilion 15 (2)

North Vermilion wins series 2-0

CLASS 3A
QUARTERFINAL (Best of 3)
5. Iowa 3 (1)
4. Iota 2 (0)

5. Iowa 4 (1)
4. Iota 7 (1)

5. Iowa 14 (2)
4. Iota 11 (1)

Iowa wins series 2-1

CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINAL (Best of 3)
5. Loreauville 6 (0)
4. DeQuincy 12 (1)

5. Loreauville 1 (1)
4. DeQuincy 0 (1)

5. Loreauville 7 (2)
4. DeQuincy 3 (1)

Loreauville wiins series 2-1

DIVISION II
QUARTERFINAL (Best of 3)
5. Teurlings 6 (1)
4. University 5 (0)

5. Teurlings 3 (1)
4. University 4 (1)

5. Teurlings 16 (2)
4. University 8 (1)

Teurlings wins series 2-1

DIVISION III
QUARTERFINAL (Best of 3)
9. Menard 9 (1)
1. Notre Dame 4 (0)

9. Menard 2 (1)
1. Notre Dame 3 (1)

9. Menard 0 (1)
1. Notre Dame 10 (2)

Notre Dame wins series 2-1

6. Ascension 0 (0)
3. Lafayette Christian 1 (1)

6. Ascension 0 (0)
3. Lafayette Christian 5 (2)

LCA wins series 2-0

DIVISION IV
QUARTERFINAL (Best of 3)
7. Opelousas Catholic 5 (2)
2. Ascension Catholic 4 (1)

7. Opelousas Catholic 4 (2)
2. Ascension Catholic 5 (1)

7. Opelousas Catholic 4 (2)
2. Ascension Catholic 2 (1)

Opelousas Catholic wins series 2-1

DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
8. ESA 8
1. Grace Christian 9

5. Northside Christian 6
4. Family Community 0

CLASS 5A
Regional Round (Best of 3)
30. Ouachita Parish 3, 8 (0)
19. New Iberia 4, 10 (2)

CLASS 4A
Regional Round (Best of 3)
9. Breaux Bridge 1, 5 (0)
8. South Lafourche 8, 7 (2)

14. Carencro 3, 5, 14 (1)
3. North Vermilion 1, 8, 15 (2)

11. Rayne 4, 4, 6 (1)
6. Franklinton 6, 1, 16 (2)

15. Eunice 2, 2, 4 (1)
2. North DeSoto 5, 1, 7 (2)

CLASS 3A
Regional Round (Best of 3)
17. Patterson 0, 1 (0)
1. Sterlington 9 , 13(2)

9. Jena 18, 7 (2)
8. Berwick 1, 1 (0)

13. Grant 5, 2 (0)
4. Iota 10, 13 (2)

10. Jennings 1, 6 (0)
7. Brusly 6, 7 (2)

18. Kaplan 0, 2 (0)
3. South Beauregard 19, 3 (2)

CLASS 2A
Regional Round (Best of 3)
12. Port Barre 0, 5 (0)
5. Loreauville 16, 9 (2)

19. Lake Arthur 0, 3 (0)
3. Mangham 10, 18 (2)

CLASS 1A
Regional Round
10. Oberlin 12
7. Gueydan 5

CLASS B
Regional Round
18. Lacassine 1
2. Anacoco 11

DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)
12. Lusher 0, 4 (0)
5. Teurlings 9, 15 (2)

10. St. Michael 4, 3 (2)
7. St. Thomas More 3, 2 (0)

DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)
1. Notre Dame - BYE

11. Episcopal 4, 2, 3 (1)
6. Ascension Episcopal 2, 13, 11 (2)

14. Cristo Rey Baton Rouge 1, 0 (0)
3. Lafayette Christian 20, 20 (2)

10. Catholic N.I. 14, 6, 1 (1)
7. Dunham 16, 3, 4 (2)

DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)
9. Covenant Christian 3, 5 (2)
8. Vermilion Catholic 2, 4 (0)

12. St. Edmund 3, 3 (0)
5. Catholic P.C. 4, 9 (2)

14. Highland Baptist 2, 2 (0)
3. Calvary Baptist 4, 7 (2)

11. Central Private 1, 1, 9 (2)
6. Central Catholic 4, 0, 4 (1)

10. Country Day 0, 0 (0)
7. Opelousas Catholic 9, 12 (2)

DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
8. ESA
1. Grace Christian

5. Northside Christian
4. Family Community

CLASS 5A
25. Lafayette 1
8. Haughton 7

19. New Iberia 6
14. Southside 3

22. West Ouachita 3
11. Acadiana 1

CLASS 4A
24. Leesville 1
9. Breaux Bridge 11

29. Beau Chene 0
4. Neville 10

30. Huntington 0
3. North Vermilion 13

19. Belle Chasse 6
14. Carencro 7

22. Pearl River 0
11. Rayne 10

26. Westgate
7. South Terrebone

23. Cecilia 0
10. DeRidder 6

18. Northwood - Shrev. 5
15. Eunice 6

31. Morgan City 3
2. North Desoto 13

CLASS 3A
17. Patterson 13
16. North Webster 2

25. Lake Charles College Prep 3
8. Berwick 5

21. Crowley 4
12. Buckeye 1

20. Erath 3
13. Grant 22

29. Albany 3
4. Iota 8

30. Mamou 1
3. Lutcher 11

22. Church Point 1
11. Westlake 6

23. Union Parish 1
10. Jennings 2

18. Kaplan 3
15. Pine Prairie 1

31. St. Martinville 0
2. South Beauregard 9

CLASS 2A
28. Port Allen 3
5. Loreauville 17

21. Delcambre 2
12. Port Barre 6

19. Lake Arthur 8
14. Avoyelles Public Charter 1

23. Vinton 11
10. Welsh 12

CLASS 1A
22. Homer
11. Centerville

7. Gueydan - Bye

CLASS B
18. Lacassine 2
15. Stanley 1

DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)
12. Lusher
5. Teurlings

10. St. Michael
7. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)
1. Notre Dame - BYE

11. Episcopal
6. Ascension Episcopal

14. Cristo Rey Baton Rouge
3. Lafayette Christian

10. Catholic N.I.
7. Dunham

DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)
9. Covenant Christian
8. Vermilion Catholic

12. St. Edmund
5. Catholic P.C.

14. Highland Baptist
3. Calvary Baptist

11. Central Private
6. Central Catholic

10. Country Day
7. Opelousas Catholic

DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
8. ESA
1. Grace Christian

5. Northside Christian
4. Family Community

