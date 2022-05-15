North Vermilion, Berwick fall in championship games

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com
CHAMPIONSHIP - McMurry Park, Sulphur
CLASS 4A
FIELD 41 - 2 PM
15. South Terrebone 7
1. North Vermilion 6
CLASS 3A
FIELD 40 - 2 PM
3. Lutcher 5
1. Berwick 4
SEMIFINALS - McMurry Park, Sulphur
CLASS 4A
5. North Desoto 2
1. North Vermilion 14
CLASS 3A
4. Sterlington 8
1. Berwick 9
3. Lutcher 8
2. Iota 1
DIVISION III
3. Notre Dame 1
2. St. Charles Catholic 4
DIVISION V
5. Northside Christian 7
1. Claiborne Christian 11
QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 4A
Game 1
9. Rayne 1
1. North Vermilion 10
Game 2
9. Rayne 0
1. North Vermilion 4
(North Vermilion wins series 2-0)
CLASS 3A
Game 1
7. Erath 4
2. Iota 5
Game 2
7. Erath 1
2. Iota 14
(Iota wins series 2-0)
Game 1
8. Grant 3
1. Berwick 13
Game 2
8. Grant 3
1. Berwick 13
(Berwick wins series 2-0)
CLASS 1A
6. Gueydan 0
3. Oak Grove 14
DIVISION II
Game 1
8. University Lab 5
1. Teurlings 6
Game 2
8. University Lab 7
1. Teurlings 5
Game 3
8. University Lab 14
1. Teurlings 4
(University Lab wins series 2-1)
Game 1
5. St. Thomas More 4
4. Parkview Baptist 5
Game 2
5. St. Thomas More 4
4. Parkview Baptist 6
(Parkview Baptist wins series 2-0)
DIVISION III
Game 1
8. Lafayette Christian 2
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 5
Game 2
8. Lafayette Christian 1
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 2
(St. Thomas Aquinas wins series 2-0)
Game 1
6. Ascension Episcopal 0
3. Notre Dame 15
Game 2
6. Ascension Episcopal 4
3. Notre Dame 6
(Notre Dame wins series 2-0)
DIVISION IV
Game 1
6. Sacred Heart 8
3. Ouachita Christian 2
Game 2
6. Sacred Heart 0
3. Ouachita Christian 11
Game 3
6. Sacred Heart 3
3. Ouachita Christian 4
(Ouachita Christian wins series 2-1)
DIVISION V
5. Northside Christian 6
4. Family Community 0
7. Episcopal of Acadiana 2
2. Grace Christian 6
BI-DISTRICT
CLASS 5A
20. Denham Springs 1
13. Acadiana 4
27. Southside 0
6. Haughton 3
26. Lafayette 3
7. Sam Houston 4
18. Comeaux 7
15. Walker 5
CLASS 4A
32. Westgate 0
1. North Vermilion 20
17. Eunice 3
16. DeRidder 1
24. Franklin Parish 3
9. Rayne 7
21. Salmen 1
12. Breaux Bridge 5
20. Cecilia 7
13. Belle Chase 6
26. Beau Chene 2
7. Lakeshore 11
23. Warren Easton 5
10. Carencro 3
CLASS 3A
32. Northwest 0
1. Berwick 14
21. Ville Platte 0
12. Westlake 10
29. St. Martinville 3
4. Sterlington 13
19. Crowley 2
14. Kaplan 12
22. Mamou 7
11. Jennings 5
26. Booker T. Washington - New Orleans 2
7. Erath 9
18. Church Point 4
15. Pine Prairie 2
31. Mansfield 0
2. Iota 14
CLASS 2A
17. Port Barre 3
16. Pine 4
25. Delcambre 0
8. Mangham 10
27. Lake Arthur 0
6. Loreauville 10
CLASS 1A
6. Gueydan - BYE
17. Block 1
16. Centerville 13
DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND
16. David Thibodaux
1. Teurlings
12. Lusher Charter
5. St. Thomas More
DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND
9. Holy Savior Menard
8. Lafayette Christian
12. Catholic - New Iberia
5. Episcopal
14. Cristo Rey - Baton Rouge
3. Notre Dame
11. Northlake Christian
6. Ascension Episcopal
DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND
16. Central Catholic
1. Opelousas Catholic
12. St. Edmund
5. Calvary Baptist
11. Ascension Christian
6. Sacred Heart
10. Vermilion Catholic
7. St. Frederick
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS ROUND
5. Northside Christian
4. Family Christian
7. Episcopal of Acadiana
2. Grace Christian
------------------------------------------------------------
