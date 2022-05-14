Watch
North Vermilion and Berwick prepare for championship stage Saturday

High School Baseball Playoffs Scores and Highlights
Posted at 12:10 AM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 01:10:48-04

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

CHAMPIONSHIP - McMurry Park, Sulphur

CLASS 4A
FIELD 41 - 2 PM
15. South Terrebone
1. North Vermilion

CLASS 3A

FIELD 40 - 2 PM
3. Lutcher
1. Berwick

SEMIFINALS - McMurry Park, Sulphur

CLASS 4A
5. North Desoto 2
1. North Vermilion 14

CLASS 3A
4. Sterlington 8
1. Berwick 9

3. Lutcher 8
2. Iota 1

DIVISION III
3. Notre Dame 1
2. St. Charles Catholic 4

DIVISION V
5. Northside Christian 7
1. Claiborne Christian 11

QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 4A
Game 1
9. Rayne 1
1. North Vermilion 10
Game 2
9. Rayne 0
1. North Vermilion 4
(North Vermilion wins series 2-0)

CLASS 3A
Game 1
7. Erath 4
2. Iota 5
Game 2
7. Erath 1
2. Iota 14
(Iota wins series 2-0)

Game 1
8. Grant 3
1. Berwick 13
Game 2
8. Grant 3
1. Berwick 13
(Berwick wins series 2-0)

CLASS 1A
6. Gueydan 0
3. Oak Grove 14

DIVISION II
Game 1
8. University Lab 5
1. Teurlings 6
Game 2
8. University Lab 7
1. Teurlings 5
Game 3
8. University Lab 14
1. Teurlings 4
(University Lab wins series 2-1)

Game 1
5. St. Thomas More 4
4. Parkview Baptist 5
Game 2
5. St. Thomas More 4
4. Parkview Baptist 6
(Parkview Baptist wins series 2-0)

DIVISION III
Game 1
8. Lafayette Christian 2
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 5
Game 2
8. Lafayette Christian 1
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 2
(St. Thomas Aquinas wins series 2-0)

Game 1
6. Ascension Episcopal 0
3. Notre Dame 15
Game 2
6. Ascension Episcopal 4
3. Notre Dame 6
(Notre Dame wins series 2-0)

DIVISION IV
Game 1
6. Sacred Heart 8
3. Ouachita Christian 2
Game 2
6. Sacred Heart 0
3. Ouachita Christian 11
Game 3
6. Sacred Heart 3
3. Ouachita Christian 4
(Ouachita Christian wins series 2-1)

DIVISION V
5. Northside Christian 6
4. Family Community 0

7. Episcopal of Acadiana 2
2. Grace Christian 6

BI-DISTRICT

CLASS 5A
20. Denham Springs 1
13. Acadiana 4

27. Southside 0
6. Haughton 3

26. Lafayette 3
7. Sam Houston 4

18. Comeaux 7
15. Walker 5

CLASS 4A
32. Westgate 0
1. North Vermilion 20

17. Eunice 3
16. DeRidder 1

24. Franklin Parish 3
9. Rayne 7

21. Salmen 1
12. Breaux Bridge 5

20. Cecilia 7
13. Belle Chase 6

26. Beau Chene 2
7. Lakeshore 11

23. Warren Easton 5
10. Carencro 3

CLASS 3A
32. Northwest 0
1. Berwick 14

21. Ville Platte 0
12. Westlake 10

29. St. Martinville 3
4. Sterlington 13

19. Crowley 2
14. Kaplan 12

22. Mamou 7
11. Jennings 5

26. Booker T. Washington - New Orleans 2
7. Erath 9

18. Church Point 4
15. Pine Prairie 2

31. Mansfield 0
2. Iota 14

CLASS 2A
17. Port Barre 3
16. Pine 4

25. Delcambre 0
8. Mangham 10

27. Lake Arthur 0
6. Loreauville 10

CLASS 1A
6. Gueydan - BYE

17. Block 1
16. Centerville 13

DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND
16. David Thibodaux
1. Teurlings

12. Lusher Charter
5. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND
9. Holy Savior Menard
8. Lafayette Christian

12. Catholic - New Iberia
5. Episcopal

14. Cristo Rey - Baton Rouge
3. Notre Dame

11. Northlake Christian
6. Ascension Episcopal

DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND
16. Central Catholic
1. Opelousas Catholic

12. St. Edmund
5. Calvary Baptist

11. Ascension Christian
6. Sacred Heart

10. Vermilion Catholic
7. St. Frederick

DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS ROUND
5. Northside Christian
4. Family Christian

7. Episcopal of Acadiana
2. Grace Christian
