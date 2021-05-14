Midnight strikes on Opelousas Catholic, Cinderella run ends in championship loss

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

CHAMPIONSHIPS - McMurry Park, Sulphur

DIVISION III (Field #40)

Friday - 6:00 p.m

2. St. Charles

1. Notre Dame

DIVISION IV (Field #4`1)

7. Opelousas Catholic 6

1. Ouchita Christian 10

CLASS 4A (Field #40)

Saturday - 6:00 p.m.

3. North Vermilion

1. Tioga

SEMIFINALS - McMurry Park, Sulphur

CLASS 4A

THURSDAY, 10 AM (Field #40)

7. South Terrebone 10

3. North Vermilion 11

CLASS 2A

WEDNESDAY, 6 PM (Field #40)

5. Loreauville 1

1. Doyle 11

DIVISION II

THURSDAY, 2 PM (Field #37)

5. Teurlings 2

1. Parkview Baptist 8

DIVISION III

4. St. Thomas Aquinas 2

1. Notre Dame 3

3. Lafayette Christian 0

2. St. Charles 3

DIVISION IV

WEDNESDAY, 10 AM (Field #37)

3. Calvary Baptist 3

7. Opelousas Catholic 4

DIVISION V

5. Northside Christian 0

1. Grace Christian 9

CLASS 5A

QUARTERFINAL (Best of 3)

19. New Iberia 3 (0)

6.Walker 7 (1)

19. New Iberia 1 (0)

6.Walker 10 (2)

Walker wins series 2-0

CLASS 4A

QUARTERFINAL (Best of 3)

6. Franklinton 1 (0)

3. North Vermilion 8 (1)

6. Franklinton 7 (0)

3. North Vermilion 15 (2)

North Vermilion wins series 2-0

CLASS 3A

QUARTERFINAL (Best of 3)

5. Iowa 3 (1)

4. Iota 2 (0)

5. Iowa 4 (1)

4. Iota 7 (1)

5. Iowa 14 (2)

4. Iota 11 (1)

Iowa wins series 2-1

CLASS 2A

QUARTERFINAL (Best of 3)

5. Loreauville 6 (0)

4. DeQuincy 12 (1)

5. Loreauville 1 (1)

4. DeQuincy 0 (1)

5. Loreauville 7 (2)

4. DeQuincy 3 (1)

Loreauville wiins series 2-1

DIVISION II

QUARTERFINAL (Best of 3)

5. Teurlings 6 (1)

4. University 5 (0)

5. Teurlings 3 (1)

4. University 4 (1)

5. Teurlings 16 (2)

4. University 8 (1)

Teurlings wins series 2-1

DIVISION III

QUARTERFINAL (Best of 3)

9. Menard 9 (1)

1. Notre Dame 4 (0)

9. Menard 2 (1)

1. Notre Dame 3 (1)

9. Menard 0 (1)

1. Notre Dame 10 (2)

Notre Dame wins series 2-1

6. Ascension 0 (0)

3. Lafayette Christian 1 (1)

6. Ascension 0 (0)

3. Lafayette Christian 5 (2)

LCA wins series 2-0

DIVISION IV

QUARTERFINAL (Best of 3)

7. Opelousas Catholic 5 (2)

2. Ascension Catholic 4 (1)

7. Opelousas Catholic 4 (2)

2. Ascension Catholic 5 (1)

7. Opelousas Catholic 4 (2)

2. Ascension Catholic 2 (1)

Opelousas Catholic wins series 2-1

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

8. ESA 8

1. Grace Christian 9

5. Northside Christian 6

4. Family Community 0

CLASS 5A

Regional Round (Best of 3)

30. Ouachita Parish 3, 8 (0)

19. New Iberia 4, 10 (2)

CLASS 4A

Regional Round (Best of 3)

9. Breaux Bridge 1, 5 (0)

8. South Lafourche 8, 7 (2)

14. Carencro 3, 5, 14 (1)

3. North Vermilion 1, 8, 15 (2)

11. Rayne 4, 4, 6 (1)

6. Franklinton 6, 1, 16 (2)

15. Eunice 2, 2, 4 (1)

2. North DeSoto 5, 1, 7 (2)

CLASS 3A

Regional Round (Best of 3)

17. Patterson 0, 1 (0)

1. Sterlington 9 , 13(2)

9. Jena 18, 7 (2)

8. Berwick 1, 1 (0)

13. Grant 5, 2 (0)

4. Iota 10, 13 (2)

10. Jennings 1, 6 (0)

7. Brusly 6, 7 (2)

18. Kaplan 0, 2 (0)

3. South Beauregard 19, 3 (2)

CLASS 2A

Regional Round (Best of 3)

12. Port Barre 0, 5 (0)

5. Loreauville 16, 9 (2)

19. Lake Arthur 0, 3 (0)

3. Mangham 10, 18 (2)

CLASS 1A

Regional Round

10. Oberlin 12

7. Gueydan 5

CLASS B

Regional Round

18. Lacassine 1

2. Anacoco 11

DIVISION II

REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)

12. Lusher 0, 4 (0)

5. Teurlings 9, 15 (2)

10. St. Michael 4, 3 (2)

7. St. Thomas More 3, 2 (0)

DIVISION III

REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)

1. Notre Dame - BYE

11. Episcopal 4, 2, 3 (1)

6. Ascension Episcopal 2, 13, 11 (2)

14. Cristo Rey Baton Rouge 1, 0 (0)

3. Lafayette Christian 20, 20 (2)

10. Catholic N.I. 14, 6, 1 (1)

7. Dunham 16, 3, 4 (2)

DIVISION IV

REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)

9. Covenant Christian 3, 5 (2)

8. Vermilion Catholic 2, 4 (0)

12. St. Edmund 3, 3 (0)

5. Catholic P.C. 4, 9 (2)

14. Highland Baptist 2, 2 (0)

3. Calvary Baptist 4, 7 (2)

11. Central Private 1, 1, 9 (2)

6. Central Catholic 4, 0, 4 (1)

10. Country Day 0, 0 (0)

7. Opelousas Catholic 9, 12 (2)

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

8. ESA

1. Grace Christian

5. Northside Christian

4. Family Community

CLASS 5A

25. Lafayette 1

8. Haughton 7

19. New Iberia 6

14. Southside 3

22. West Ouachita 3

11. Acadiana 1

CLASS 4A

24. Leesville 1

9. Breaux Bridge 11

29. Beau Chene 0

4. Neville 10

30. Huntington 0

3. North Vermilion 13

19. Belle Chasse 6

14. Carencro 7

22. Pearl River 0

11. Rayne 10

26. Westgate

7. South Terrebone

23. Cecilia 0

10. DeRidder 6

18. Northwood - Shrev. 5

15. Eunice 6

31. Morgan City 3

2. North Desoto 13

CLASS 3A

17. Patterson 13

16. North Webster 2

25. Lake Charles College Prep 3

8. Berwick 5

21. Crowley 4

12. Buckeye 1

20. Erath 3

13. Grant 22

29. Albany 3

4. Iota 8

30. Mamou 1

3. Lutcher 11

22. Church Point 1

11. Westlake 6

23. Union Parish 1

10. Jennings 2

18. Kaplan 3

15. Pine Prairie 1

31. St. Martinville 0

2. South Beauregard 9

CLASS 2A

28. Port Allen 3

5. Loreauville 17

21. Delcambre 2

12. Port Barre 6

19. Lake Arthur 8

14. Avoyelles Public Charter 1

23. Vinton 11

10. Welsh 12

CLASS 1A

22. Homer

11. Centerville

7. Gueydan - Bye

CLASS B

18. Lacassine 2

15. Stanley 1

DIVISION II

REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)

12. Lusher

5. Teurlings

10. St. Michael

7. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III

REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)

1. Notre Dame - BYE

11. Episcopal

6. Ascension Episcopal

14. Cristo Rey Baton Rouge

3. Lafayette Christian

10. Catholic N.I.

7. Dunham

DIVISION IV

REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)

9. Covenant Christian

8. Vermilion Catholic

12. St. Edmund

5. Catholic P.C.

14. Highland Baptist

3. Calvary Baptist

11. Central Private

6. Central Catholic

10. Country Day

7. Opelousas Catholic

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

8. ESA

1. Grace Christian

5. Northside Christian

4. Family Community

